3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 3-2 win in SO over Edmonton Oilers feat. Alex Lyon

The Detroit Red Wings pulled off a crucial 3-2 win in the shootout over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night at Rogers Place. The Red Wings have now won four in a row to keep pace in the Atlantic Division.

Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored the goals for the Detroit Red Wings. Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner scored for the Edmonton Oilers.

Here’s a closer look at the three most impressive Red Wings players from that matchup:

3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings from win in SO over Edmonton Oilers

#3 Michael Rasmussen

Michael Rasmussen got the Detroit Red Wings on the board midway through the second period. With the Oilers leading 2-0, Rasmussen redirected a shot from the high slot, fooling Oilers’ netminder Stuart Skinner.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Skinner would have made the save on the relatively easy shot. However, Rasmussen’s redirection fooled Skinner, allowing the puck to get past him and into the back of the net.

For Rasmussen, his eighth goal of the season was a strong start. The Wings later tied the game in the second period and eventually won in the shootout.

#2 Dylan Larkin

The Red Wings captain was money on Thursday night. With Detroit having just gotten on the board, Dylan Larkin scored his 22nd goal of the year to tie the game a little under two minutes after Rasmussen’s goal.

Larkin took advantage of a defensive miscue by the Oilers’ blueliners, streaked up the right side of the Oilers’ zone and buried the puck past Stuart Skinner.

Check out the goal here:

The miscue by both Ty Emberson and Brett Kulak allowed Larkin to get the time and space he needed to bury the puck. In particular, Kulak’s weak effort to get back into the play enabled Larkin to take Marco Kasper’s bank pass off the boards with relative ease and make the play.

Larkin had a strong night, racking up a plus-1 rating in over 25 minutes of ice time on 30 shifts. He got 10 shots on goal, being the clear difference-maker on the offensive side.

#1 Alex Lyon

Alex Lyon had a brilliant performance, stopping 45 of 47 shots for the Red Wings. His tremendous outing was capped off by two saves on Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the shootout to give the Red Wings two much-needed points. Lyon’s performance earned him the game’s first star.

The Red Wings will be back in action on Saturday night against the Calgary Flames as they continue their West Coast trip.

