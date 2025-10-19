  • home icon
3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 4-2 win over Edmonton Oilers ft. Dylan Larkin

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 19, 2025 22:23 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Red Wings kept rolling on Sunday, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena. With the win, the Red Wings continued pacing the Atlantic Division, opening up a two-point lead over the Montreal Canadiens.

Wings captain Dylan Larkin had a whale of a game, notching four points (2G, 2A). Meanwhile, Emmitt Finnie scored the first two goals of his young NHL career. John Gibson made 16 saves for the win.

Noah Philp and Leon Draisaitl replied for the Edmonton Oilers, who have now lost three in a row.

Here’s a look at the three most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players in win over Edmonton Oilers

#3 John Gibson

John Gibson made his second straight start for the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. He was once again sharp, stopping 16 shots for the win. Gibson has bounced back quite well since his rough opening night outing against the Montreal Canadiens.

The veteran netminder has emerged as a solid goalie for the Red Wings. He and teammate Cam Talbot have been stellar so far this season.

#2 Emmitt Finnie

Plenty of questions arose when the Detroit Red Wings placed former seventh-round pick Emmitt Finnie on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. But all of those doubts have gradually dissipated.

On Sunday, Finnie proved why he was the right choice for the top-line role with Larkin and Raymond. He scored two goals -- the first two of his NHL career.

Here’s a look at Finnie’s first NHL goal:

Finnie did a fantastic job of picking up the loose puck from the point shot. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made the initial save, with Finnie popping home the rebound. The goal put the Red Wings up 2-0. Finnie added an empty-netter to cap off the game.

Finnie got the game’s first star.

#1 Dylan Larkin

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin led the way offensively for the club. His two goals paced the team, with his second-period tally standing as the game-winner.

Here’s a look:

Larkin took a bad-angle shot that snuck past Skinner on the short side. The disbelief on the Oilers players’ faces showed just how remarkable the goal truly was. Larkin earned the game’s second star.

The Red Wings will be back in action Wednesday night as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

