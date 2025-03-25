3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 5-1 win over Utah Hockey Club feat. Alex DeBrincat

The Detroit Red Wings notched up a convincing 5-1 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Monday night at the Delta Center. The Red Wings scored five unanswered goals following the Hockey Club’s opening tally early in the first period.

Ad

Dylan Guenther scored his 26th on the power play to open the scoring for the Utah Hockey Club. From there, it was all Detroit, as Elmer Soderblom, Marco Kasper, Austin Watson, Alex DeBrincat and Tyler Motte scored for the Detroit Red Wings.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Red Wings players from their win over the Utah Hockey Club:

Three most impressive Detroit Red Wings players in win over Utah Hockey Club

Ad

Trending

#3 Simon Edvinsson

Detroit Red Wings blue liner Simon Edvinsson had a terrific game, notching up two assists in 22:47 of ice time. He hit the ice for 30 shifts, registering two assists and as many blocked shots.

Edvinsson has risen to become a part of Detroit’s big three defensemenm along with top blueliner Moritz Seider and Ben Chariot.

Overall, Edvinsson had a great game, notching up the game’s first star for his efforts against the Hockey Club.

Ad

#2 Marco Kasper

Marco Kasper continues to provide encouraging signs for the Detroit Red Wings this season. Against the Utah Hockey Club, he scored his 14th of the season, the game-winner early in the second period.

Here’s a look at Kasper's goal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kasper caught a lucky break, as his pass attempt banked off a Utah player and past goalie Karel Vejmelka. Kasper finished the night a plus-2 in 17:12 of ice time over 24 shifts.

#1 Alex DeBrincat

Alex DeBrincat continued his strong season for the Red Wings, notching up a goal and an assist, registering a plus-2 rating in 14:31 of ice time across 21 shifts.

Here’s a look at DeBrincat’s key empty-net goal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The empty-netter came with the Wings up 3-1 and the Hockey Club pushing to get back into the game. DeBrincat led a rush into the Utah zone and gingerly backhanded the puck in the empty cage to ice the win.

DeBrincat’s 33rd of the season was a part of the Red Wing’s three-goal third period. With the win, the Red Wings remain alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race, three points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild card spot.

The Wings will be back on the ice on Tuesday night when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena with their playoff aspirations on the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama