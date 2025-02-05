3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 5-2 SO win over Seattle Kraken feat. Patrick Kane

The Detroit Red Wings notched up a crucial 5-2 win in the shootout against the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday night. Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Wings past the Kraken and take home two critical points in the standings.

Lucas Raymon, Moritz Seider (PPG), Jontan Berggren (PPG) and Elmer Soderblom scored for the Detroit Red Wings. Meanwhile, Shane Wright scored twice for the Seattle Kraken, with Matty Beniers and Chandler Stephenson adding the other tallies for Seattle.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their win over the Seattle Kraken:

#3 Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings captain finished the night with one assist, but his presence on this ice was significant, as he played solid two-way hockey in 22:35 of ice time over 27 shifts. Most importantly, Dylan Larkin’s leadership has been a major reason for the Red Wings’ turnaround during the second half of the season.

Larkin registered five shots on goal and won 62.5% of the draws to give his team a solid edge on the ice. Larkin has totaled five points in his last five games, giving him 50 total points in 54 games this year. Larkin is second on the team in scoring and tied for the team lead with 23 goals.

#2 Simon Edvinsson

Simon Edvinsson has emerged as a reliable blue liner for the Detroit Red Wings this season. He has been solid defensively while also contributing offensively.

On Tuesday night, Edvinsson was the only Red Wings blue liner to end the game with a plus rating. He registered one assist on the night over 22:40 of ice time. He saw action in 27 shifts, blocking one shot and getting one takeaway.

Overall, Edvinsson had another strong night and emerged as the Wings’ No. 2 defenseman, behind Moritz Seider.

#1 Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane didn’t register on the scoresheet in regulation, but it was his shootout goal that made the difference for the Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Kane’s shootout tally was the only one in the round, as Detroit goaltender Cam Talbot stopped all three shots he faced. Kane’s effort was critical in leading the Red Wings on Tuesday night after blowing a two-goal third-period lead.

The Red Wings will get some time off this week as they gear up to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night in a critical Atlantic Division clash.

