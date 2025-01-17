3 most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from 5-2 win over Florida Panthers feat. Cam Talbot

The Detroit Red Wings notched up a huge 5-2 win over division rivals Florida Panthers on Thursday night at the Amerant Bank Arena. The Red Wings chased Vezina-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky midway through the second period after scoring four goals on 15 shots.

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored twice, including a power play tally, with Jonatan Berggren, Patrick Kane (PPG) and Marco Kasper adding the others for the Red Wings. Meanwhile, Anton Lundell and Evan Rodrigues replied for the Florida Panthers.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from their win over the Florida Panthers:

Three most impressive Detroit Red Wings players from win over Florida Panthers

#3 Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane has turned into an ageless wonder for the Detroit Red Wings. After struggling in his previous outing, he roared back with a two-point effort, scoring a power play goal and adding an assist to help the Red Wings pull out a huge win in Florida.

The 36-year-old has 29 points in 39 games for the Red Wings as a part of a resurgent season. Overall, Kane played nearly 18 minutes, getting two shots on goal in 20 shifts.

Kane is looking better and better, providing the Wings with the experienced, top-six winger they need as the club looks to get back into the playoff conversation.

#2 Dylan Larkin

On any other night, Dylan Larkin’s three points (2G, 1A) would have earned him the game’s first star, but he took a back seat to netminder Cam Talbot.

Larkin scored two goals, a power play tally and an empty-netter to give his team a much-needed win. His resurgence this season has coincided directly with the coaching change made earlier this season.

The Detroit Red Wings captain has led the club on the scoresheet and with his determination. Larkin played 26 shifts, racking up 17:42 of ice time and three shots on goal, ending the game a plus-1, notching the game’s second star.

#1 Cam Talbot

Cam Talbot was the undisputed first star on Thursday night. He made 41 saves as the Cats outshot the Red Wings 43-20. Despite the lopsided shot count, the Panthers were unable to get anything going.

Talbot outdueled Vezina winner Sergei Bobrovsky, who left the game midway through the second period after a shaky outing.

Talbot notched up his 11th win of the season, lowering his GAA to 2.93 and improving his SV% to .906. He's another player who’s benefitted directly from Todd McLellan taking over the helm. Talbot has been playing with more confidence, leading this team whenever he’s between the pipes.

The Red Wings will hit the ice again on Saturday when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning.

