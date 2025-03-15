3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 2-1 OT win over New York Islanders feat. Leon Draisaitl

The Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Islanders 2-1 in overtime on Friday at UBS Arena, improving to 38-24-4 on the season, while the Islanders dropped to 29-28-8.

Neither team scored in the opening 20 minutes before the NHL's leading goal scorer took care of business. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl scored the first of his two goals on the night just before the midway point of the second period, giving Edmonton the lead.

Early in the third period, Islanders forward Bo Horvat knotted the score at 1-1 with his 21st goal, an unassisted tally at the 1:21 mark. In overtime, Draisaitl once again put his mark on the game with his 47th goal of the season to claim the Edmonton Oilers' extra point on a breakaway:

Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard made 24 saves in the win while Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves in a losing effort for the Islanders.

Three most impressive Edmonton Oilers players in 2-1 OT win over the New York Islanders

#1 Leon Draisaitl

Simply put, Draisaitl is playing on another level right now for the Edmonton Oilers, with the postseason in sight.

Not only did he pick up his NHL-leading 46th and 47th goals of the season, he has now eclipsed the 100-point mark for the fourth consecutive year. Moreover, his overtime goal tied an NHL record for a single season, with five.

#2 Calvin Pickard

One half of the inconsistent goaltending duo in Edmonton with Stuart Skinner, Pickard played well enough for the Oilers.

He stopped all but one shot the Islanders fired his way, including five attempts from Tony DeAngelo, four shots from Pierre Engvall, and three each from Casey Cizikas and Kyle Palmieri.

#3 Evan Bouchard

One of the top two defensemen on the Oilers' blue line, Bouchard made a positive difference for his club in the win against the Islanders. Not only did he assist on Draisaitl's overtime goal, but he also finished with a +2 rating.

