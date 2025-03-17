The Edmonton Oilers came into Sunday night's game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden looking to gain ground in the Pacific Division race. They had a prime opportunity to move within four points of the Vegas Golden Knights, who lost in regulation to the Detroit Red Wings earlier in the afternoon.

Thanks to a 3-1 victory over the Rangers, the Oilers are now within four points of Vegas and improved to 39-24-4, while New York dropped to 33-29-6.

There was nearly no scoring in the first period until veteran forward Corey Perry notched a power-play goal — his 15th of the season — in the final minute to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

However, just five minutes into the second period, the Rangers responded with a goal from Will Cuylle, his 18th of the season. Both teams entered the second intermission tied 1-1, setting up a tense third period.

First-year Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson, who signed as a free agent during the offseason from the LA Kings, scored the game-winning goal at the 6:09 mark of the third period — his ninth of the season.

Edmonton then added some much-needed insurance late in the contest, as Connor McDavid scored for the 25th time this season.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner played well, stopping 21 of 22 shots, while Igor Shesterkin struggled, allowing three goals on 23 shots.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-1 win over New York Rangers feat. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

#1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

While Nugent-Hopkins didn’t score, he picked up assists on all three Oilers goals and finished with a plus-2 rating.

If Edmonton is going to make a deep playoff run, this is the kind of performance it will need from its longest-tenured player.

#2. Stuart Skinner

While goaltending remains Edmonton’s biggest question mark, Skinner silenced his critics — at least for a night.

He made several key saves against the Rangers' top scorers, including four shots from Artemi Panarin, four from Mika Zibanejad and two from J.T. Miller.

#3. Viktor Arvidsson

The veteran forward hasn’t scored at his usual pace this season, leading some Oilers fans to question the offseason acquisition.

But on Sunday night, he looked more like his old self, firing four shots on goal and scoring the game-winner early in the third period.

