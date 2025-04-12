3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-2 win over San Jose Sharks feat. Connor McDavid 

The Edmonton Oilers entered Friday night's game with a prime opportunity to move within two points of the second-place Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division standings.

It was an ideal matchup, as they faced the NHL's worst club in the San Jose Sharks. And ultimately, it was the Oilers pulling out a 4-2 victory in regulation and officially cementing their status as a playoff team; they will have the chance to make good on their desire to go on a second straight lengthy playoff run.

The Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes of play thanks to goals from Evan Bouchard and the first of the season from Ty Emberson, only to have the Sharks halve the lead thanks to Will Smith's 18th goal of his rookie campaign.

The Sharks then knotted the score in the second period after Henry Thrun scored his second goal of the season; both teams entered the third period deadlocked at 2-2.

Just before the midway point of the third period, veteran Corey Perry notched a power-play goal to give the Oilers the lead.

The goal would stand up as the game-winner, as the Sharks failed to come up with the equalizer despite pulling goaltender Georgi Romanov for an extra attacker; Connor Brown scored into the vacated cage to seal the victory with 35 seconds left.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-2 win over San Jose Sharks

#1. Connor McDavid

The best player in the game today once again demonstrated why he's been fully deserving of that title.

He assisted on all four of Edmonton's goals, picking up a team-high four points on the night as part of the victory that ensured that the Oilers returned to the postseason.

In 23:37 of ice time, McDavid also had four shots on goal.

#2. Evan Bouchard

One of the top aces on defense for Edmonton, Bouchard demonstrated why he's also known for his offensive skills.

He scored a goal with an assist, finishing with a +1 rating. He also finished the game leading the team in total ice time with 28:24.

#3. Calvin Pickard

The de facto starter between the pipes for the Oilers right now thanks to the injury to Stuart Skinner, Pickard did enough to help his team secure two points.

He stopped 22 of the 24 shots that he faced from the Sharks, which included five from William Eklund and three from Macklin Celebrini.

The Edmonton Oilers will look to keep their winning ways going when they take on the Winnipeg Jets next at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.

