The Edmonton Oilers pulled out a thrilling comeback win, 4-3, in overtime over the LA Kings on Sunday night to even their opening-round series at two games apiece. Leon Draisaitl played the part of hero, scoring a huge power play goal to lift the Oilers past the Kings.

Evan Bouchard scored twice, with Draisaitl and Corey Perry (PPG) getting the other tallies for the Edmonton Oilers. Trevor Moore, Warren Foegele, and Kevin Fiala got the goals for the LA Kings.

So, let’s take a closer look at the three most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their 4-3 overtime win over the LA Kings in Game 4.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-3 OT win over LA Kings in Game 4

#3 Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid was once again money in the bank for the Edmonton Oilers. The team’s captain got things rolling, notching two assists in nearly 31 minutes of ice time.

But it was McDavid’s role in drawing a penalty in overtime that led to Draisaitl’s game-winner. McDavid worked the puck behind the Kings’ net, and as he came out to make a pass, Kings’ defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov tripped McDavid up. The officials called the penalty, leading to the game-winner.

McDavid skated in 35 shifts, ending the night a plus-1, while registering seven shots on goal.

#2 Evan Bouchard

Evan Bouchard has elevated his game during the postseason, notching back-to-back multigoal games. In Game 4, Bouchard scored twice in the third period to tie the game. He scored at the 7:51 mark to make it a one-goal game.

Here’s a look at the goal:

But it was Bouchard’s heroics late in the period, with the net empty, that led to the game-tying goal. Here’s a look at the bomb Bouchard dropped to tie the game:

Bouchard’s heroics with less than a minute to go in the game set the stage for a thrilling overtime period that ended with a magical moment for the Oilers.

#1 Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl stepped up for the Oilers at the best possible moment. His power play marker with 1:42 to go in overtime tied the series at 2-2, setting up the series for a critical Game 5 in Los Angeles.

Here’s a look at Draisaitl’s heroics:

Draisaitl’s goal came on the Oilers’ 17th shot in the extra frame. It spoiled what had been a superb performance by Kings’ goalie Darcy Kuemper. But, in the end, it was the Oilers who prevailed.

Game 5 will take place on Tuesday night in Los Angeles with the winner getting a pivotal 3-2 series lead.

