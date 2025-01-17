The Edmonton Oilers took care of business on Wednesday night against their rival Minnesota Wild with a 5-3 victory and hoped to make it two wins in 24 hours when they traveled to the Rocky Mountains for a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado entered the game with a 2-2 record in their last four, which included a 6-1 win themselves over the Wild.

Ultimately, it would be the Oilers who emerged out on top in comeback fashion. Despite trailing 3-0, Edmonton scored four unanswered goals to seize a 4-3 win, improving to 29-13-3; the Avalanche fell to 28-17-1.

The Avalanche established their will early in the first period, taking the aforementioned 3-0 lead thanks to a goal from Logan O'Connor and a pair of tallies from Nathan MacKinnon by the time the opening frame was barely halfway through.

But the Oilers fought a way back into the game, starting with Viktor Arvidsson's sixth goal of the season with less than a minute left in the first period, followed by the sixth goal from Brett Kulak just before the midway point of the second period.

Star captain Connor McDavid scored his third goal in the last two games, knotting the score at 3-3, setting up a tense third period.

It would be defenseman Evan Bouchard who gave the Oilers the lead at the 13:05 mark, scoring his eighth goal of the season.

Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner finished with 22 saves, while MacKenzie Blackwood finished with 23 saves in a losing effort.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-3 win over Colorado Avalanche

#1. Connor McDavid

Once again demonstrating why he's regarded as the best player in the National Hockey League, McDavid registered his third goal in just two games and also assisted on Bouchard's game-winning goal in the third period.

McDavid is the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the Most Valuable Player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite falling one game short against the Florida Panthers this spring, and with clutch performances like he continues to deliver, it's easy to see why.

#2. Leon Draisaitl

The 1B to McDavid's 1A, Draisaitl continued his impressive season by picking up a pair of assists; he assisted on McDavid's tying goal and Bouchard's winning goal in the third period.

#3. Evan Bouchard

The Oilers defenseman wasn't at his best during the first period, as MacKinnon waltzed right through him to score on teammate Stuart Skinner.

He made up for it in the third period with a patented "Bouch Bomb", blasting a shot top shelf past goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood for the go-ahead goal, which later stood up as the winner.

Bouchard also picked up an assist while being credited for one blocked shot.

The Oilers will be back in action when they face the Vancouver Canucks next at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

