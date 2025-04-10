3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-3 win over St. Louis Blues feat. Connor Brown 

The Edmonton Oilers entered Wednesday's contest against the St. Louis Blues hoping to move within two points of the Los Angeles Kings for the second overall position in the Pacific Division.

And thanks to some late-game heroics, they did just that. The Oilers defeated the Blues by a 4-3 final score at Rogers Place, improving to 45-28-5 and putting themselves right in the Kings' rear view mirror in the standings.

The scoring was started by Blues veteran defenseman Ryan Suter, who tallied just his second goal of the season; his shorthanded goal was just before the midway point of the first period.

The Oilers knotted the score early into the game's middle frame thanks to the 10th goal from Connor Brown, followed by the go-ahead tally from Vasily Podkolzin, his eighth.

The Oilers took their 2-1 lead into the second intermission. But it didn't take the Blues long to knot the score thanks to a tally from Jordan Kyrou just 14 seconds after the puck was dropped at center ice.

Both teams traded goals from Viktor Arvidsson and Pavel Buchnevich and it appeared they were destined for overtime – until Brown stepped up yet again.

Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington made 19 saves in a losing effort, while the Oilers got 23 saves from Calvin Pickard.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 4-3 win over St. Louis Blues

#1. Connor Brown

One of the unsung heroes for the Oilers during their run to the Stanley Cup Final last season, Brown came through in a major way on Wednesday night against the Blues.

He scored not once but twice, including the game winner with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to secure an ultra-important victory for the Oilers.

He played in 19:34 and finished tied for a team-high +3 rating.

#2. Connor McDavid

It may as well have been the Connor Show in Edmonton, not only thanks to Connor Brown's pair of goals but Connor McDavid's performance.

McDavid returned to the Oilers' lineup for the first time since his injury on March 20, and picked up right where he left off with three separate assists for a team-high three points.

He skated in 20:35 of ice time and also finished with a +3 rating.

#3. Darnell Nurse

One of the leaders on the Edmonton blue line, Nurse came through in a major offensive way against the Blues.

Skating in 28:06 of ice time, he racked up a pair of assists while also finishing the night with a +3 rating along with two blocked shots.

The Edmonton Oilers will be in action again when they host the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place on Friday.

