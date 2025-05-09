3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 5-4 Game 2 OT win over Vegas Golden Knights feat. Leon Draisaitl

The Edmonton Oilers outlasted the Vegas Golden Knights, getting a huge 5-4 win in overtime to take a 2-0 lead in their Round 2 matchup in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoff on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Leon Draisaitl got the game-winner at therefore 15:20 mark of the extra frame on a beautiful give-and-go rush with Connor McDavid. Jake Walman, Vasily Podkolzin Darnell Nurse, and Evander Kane scored the other goals for the Oilers.

Meanwhile, Victor Olofsson scored twice on the power play for the Vegas Golden Knights, with William Karlsson and Alex Pietrangelo getting the other goals for the Golden Knights.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of their second-round series.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from Game 2 OT win over Vegas Golden Knights

#3 Calvin Pickard

Edmonton Oilers netminder Calvin Pickard was outstanding once again. While he surrendered four goals on the night, with two coming late in the game, he was sensational when he had to.

It’s worth pointing out that Pickard had a collision in the third with the game 4-3. But instead of taking a breather to settle back into the game, he continued without stopping. It was shortly after that play that Vegas tied the game.

Pickard made a number of crucial saves in the third and in overtime to keep the Oilers in the game. He ended the night with 28 saves on 32 shots. Overall, Pickard continues to lead the Oilers as they look to grab a 3-0 lead on Saturday night.

#2 Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid ended the night with just one assist. But that assist was a crucial one as he set up Draisaitl’s game-winner.

But beyond that particular play, McDavid was a workhorse for the Oilers. He logged nearly 30 minutes of ice time on the night across 29 shifts, getting three shots on goal and blocking two. He struggled in the face-off circle, winning just 36.4% of the draws he took.

#1 Leon Draisaitl

Leon Draisaitl had a relatively quiet night for the Edmonton Oilers. But that quiet night included the game-winner in overtime. Draisaitl notched just one point, in nearly 29 minutes of ice time, but he was a dangerous presence throughout the game.

Overall, Draisaitl notched four shots on goal while registering a hit and a blocked shot. Despite the Golden Knights’ best efforts to keep Draisaitl in check, it only took one play to make them pay.

Here’s a look at the game-winning goal:

Expand Tweet

McDavid made Jack Eichel look sick on the play as Alex Pietrangelo could not contend with both McDavid and Draisaitl. Pietrangelo opted to take McDavid’s shot away, but no one picked up Draisaitl, who streaked down the left side, burying the puck in the wide-open cage.

The Oilers now have a 2-0 series lead and will be looking to make it 3-0 as the series heads back to Rogers Place for Game 3 on Saturday night.

