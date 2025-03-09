3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 5-4 win over Dallas Stars feat. Zach Hyman 

The Edmonton Oilers entered Saturday night's game against the visiting Dallas Stars trailing the Vegas Golden Knights by four points in the Pacific Division standings.

Meanwhile, the Stars are in second place in the Central Division and just traded for Mikko Rantanen, one of the top players in the NHL; they also extended him with an eight-year contract.

The Oilers came out on top in a wild high-scoring affair with a 5-4 final score to improve to 37-22-4; the Stars are now 41-20-2.

The newly re-signed Wyatt Johnston began the scoring for Edmonton, only to have the Oilers respond with three first-period goals of their own. Zach Hyman scored twice, followed by another goal from Viktor Arvidsson; they took their 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

Connor McDavid and Connor Brown scored for the Oilers in the second period, increasing the lead to 5-1. However, the Stars began pushing back from that point on.

The newly-acquired Mikko Rantanen scored his first goal in a Stars uniform early in the third period, followed by tallies from Jamie Benn and Matthew Dumba, making it a one-goal game. But despite a late push from the Stars, the Oilers held on for the 5-4 victory and both points in the standings.

Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger wasn't at his best, making 22 saves on 27 shots; Edmonton's Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 5-4 win over Dallas Stars

#1. Zach Hyman

Despite an inconsistent season for Hyman, he more closely resembled the player who scored 54 goals last season with a two-goal performance against the Stars.

He not only scored twice but he also added an assist to lead the team with three points on the night; he also finished with a +2 rating and also had five total shots on goal.

#2. Connor McDavid

The top player on the Oilers and in the NHL came through with a goal and an assist for his club, who moved within a pair of points of the Vegas Golden Knights for the

#3. Jake Walman

Traded the previous day from the basement-dwelling San Jose Sharks to the contending Edmonton Oilers, Walman made an immediate impact for his new club.

He finished with an assist on Hyman's first-period goal and also registered a +3 rating in his Oilers debut; he also blocked three different Stars shot attempts.

