3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 7-1 win over Utah Hockey Club feat. Zach Hyman 

The Edmonton Oilers entered Tuesday night's game against the Utah Hockey Club just four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club is desperate for every point they can scrap together to qualify for the postseason. This would be the franchise's first playoff appearance since the 2020 "Bubble" during the COVID-19 pandemic when they were known as the Arizona Coyotes.

Utah will have to wait to secure more points in the standings, as the Oilers handed them a blowout 7-1 defeat. Edmonton improved to 40-24-4, while Utah is now 30-27-11.

The Oilers dominated the opening 20 minutes of play, scoring goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Connor McDavid.

The onslaught continued in the second period, with Hyman's second goal and another from Vasily Podkolzin. Utah found the back of the net after Sean Durzi, but they'd get no further.

Edmonton scored another two goals in the first three minutes of the third period by Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson.

Utah goaltender Karel Vajmelka only lasted the first 20 minutes of the game, during which time he allowed three goals; backup goaltender Jaxson Stauber took it the rest of the way, allowing four goals on 28 shots in the final 40 minutes of regulation.

Meanwhile, Edmonton's Calvin Pickard stopped 29 of 30 shots as part of the win.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 7-1 win over Utah Hockey Club

#1. Zach Hyman

Hyman, who has not scored at the pace that saw him tally 54 goals last season, looked far more like his old self on Tuesday night.

He scored twice, upping his total for this season to 24 goals; he also added an assist and finished tied for a team-high +4 rating.

#2. Ryan-Nugent Hopkins

The longest-tenured member of the Oilers came through for his club in a big way on Tuesday night, scoring a goal with two assists.

While he also fired four shots on goal, he tied his teammate Zach Hyman for a team-high +4 rating.

#3. Connor McDavid

Like Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid also had an impressive +4 rating as part of the win against the Utah Hockey Club.

He also scored and added a pair of assists, bringing his personal point total to 89.

