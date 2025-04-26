3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from Game 3’s 7-4 win over LA Kings feat. Evander Kane

The Edmonton Oilers pulled out a crucial win in Game 3 of their opening-round series against the LA Kings on Friday night, winning by a score of 7-4. The Oilers rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the third period to score four unanswered goals to notch their first win of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Evander Kane scored a huge game-tying goal to lead the Edmonton Oilers, with Evan Bouchard and Connor Brown getting two of their own. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got the other goal for the Oilers. Meanwhile, Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, Drew Doughty, and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their huge Game 3 win over the LA Kings.

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from Game 3 win over LA Kings

#3 Evan Bouchard

Evan Bouchard rose to the occasion as the Edmonton Oilers’ top defenseman. He scored two goals on the night, including the critical go-ahead goal in the third period 10 seconds after Evander Kane tied the game.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The goal was a power play marker after the Kings took a penalty on a failed challenge. Bouchard wasted no time in redirecting a nifty pass from Leon Draisaitl and past Darcy Kuemper for the goal.

Bouchard ended the night with two goals while getting four shots on goal in 20:44 of ice time across 28 shifts.

#2 Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid had a typical night at the office. He ended the game with three points (1G, 2A), leading the offensive charge for the Oilers.

McDavid assisted on Nugent-Hopkins’ opening goal. Here’s a look:

The goal was possible thanks to a tremendous play by McDavid behind the net. He dished the puck to Zach Hyman as he was being taken down. Hyman then found an open Nugent-Hopkins who did not miss the shot.

Overall, McDavid was a force for the Edmonton Oilers. His leadership allowed the Oilers to rise over the Kings who seemed to have the Oilers by the throat.

#1 Evander Kane

Evander Kane missed the entire regular season due to injury. But he came back in the playoffs ready to prove he’s a difference-maker.

He certainly proved it in Game 3, scoring a huge, but largely controversial game-tying goal. Here’s a look:

The scramble in front of the Kings’ net led to Kane kicking the puck up to his stick and then whacking it into the back of the net.

The Kings unsuccessfully challenged the goal leading to the power play that would lead to Bouchard’s go-ahead goal.

Kane ended the night with two points while playing 13:07 over 19 shifts and getting four shots on goal. Kane looks fully healthy and poised to play a big role for the Oilers throughout the playoffs.

The Oilers will be looking to tie up the series as they face the Kings in Game 4 on Sunday night.

