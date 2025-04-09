3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens from 4-1 over Detroit Red Wings feat. Nick Suzuki

The Montreal Canadiens got a convincing 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. With the win, the Canadiens solidified their foothold on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. As for the Wings, their playoff hopes hang in the balance following the loss.
Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher (EN), and Nick Suzuki (EN) scored for the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin got the Detroit Red Wings on the board with his 29th of the season.
So, let's take a look at the three most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.
3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens from win over Detroit Red Wings
#3 Josh Anderson
Josh Anderson had a solid game for the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The speedy winger registered a goal and an assist in 17:24 of ice time over 20 shifts. Anderson got two shots on goal, hitting the back of the net once.
Here’s a look at Anderson’s tally:
The Wings failed to cover Anderson, leaving him wide-open in front of the net. Christian Dvorak’s pass hit Anderson’s stick right on the tape, allowing him to redirect the puck past Cam Talbot for the go-ahead goal.
Anderson’s tally would stand as the game-winner as the Red Wings were unable to find the equalizer.
#2 Samuel Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault was money in the bank against the Red Wings. He stopped 35 of 36 shots, keeping the Habs in the game all night long. In particular, Montembeault survived a deluge of shots in the first period as the Wings outshot the Canadiens 23-4.
From that barrage of pucks, the Red Wings managed just one goal. Ultimately, Montembeault kept the Canadiens in the game as the Red Wings gradually ran out of steam late in the game. Montembeault was named the game’s first star for his stellar performance.
#1 Nick Suzuki
Canadiens’ captain Nick Suzuki led the way for his club on Tuesday night. Suzuki registered two points (1G, 1A), icing the game late with an empty-netter.
Here’s a look:
Suzuki broke away from two Red Wings players, speeding down the ice to bury the puck in the wide-open cage. The goal was Suzuki’s 28th of the season, adding to his team-leading 86 points.
The Canadiens will continue their march toward the postseason with an Atlantic Division showdown against the Ottawa Senators on Friday night at the Canadian Tire Center.
