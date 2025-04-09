3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens from 4-1 over Detroit Red Wings feat. Nick Suzuki

The Montreal Canadiens got a convincing 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. With the win, the Canadiens solidified their foothold on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. As for the Wings, their playoff hopes hang in the balance following the loss.

Ad

Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher (EN), and Nick Suzuki (EN) scored for the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin got the Detroit Red Wings on the board with his 29th of the season.

So, let's take a look at the three most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens from win over Detroit Red Wings

#3 Josh Anderson

Ad

Trending

Josh Anderson had a solid game for the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The speedy winger registered a goal and an assist in 17:24 of ice time over 20 shifts. Anderson got two shots on goal, hitting the back of the net once.

Here’s a look at Anderson’s tally:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wings failed to cover Anderson, leaving him wide-open in front of the net. Christian Dvorak’s pass hit Anderson’s stick right on the tape, allowing him to redirect the puck past Cam Talbot for the go-ahead goal.

Anderson’s tally would stand as the game-winner as the Red Wings were unable to find the equalizer.

#2 Samuel Montembeault

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault was money in the bank against the Red Wings. He stopped 35 of 36 shots, keeping the Habs in the game all night long. In particular, Montembeault survived a deluge of shots in the first period as the Wings outshot the Canadiens 23-4.

Ad

From that barrage of pucks, the Red Wings managed just one goal. Ultimately, Montembeault kept the Canadiens in the game as the Red Wings gradually ran out of steam late in the game. Montembeault was named the game’s first star for his stellar performance.

#1 Nick Suzuki

Canadiens’ captain Nick Suzuki led the way for his club on Tuesday night. Suzuki registered two points (1G, 1A), icing the game late with an empty-netter.

Ad

Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Suzuki broke away from two Red Wings players, speeding down the ice to bury the puck in the wide-open cage. The goal was Suzuki’s 28th of the season, adding to his team-leading 86 points.

The Canadiens will continue their march toward the postseason with an Atlantic Division showdown against the Ottawa Senators on Friday night at the Canadian Tire Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama