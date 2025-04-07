3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 2-1 over Nashville Predators feat. Patrik Laine

The Montreal Canadiens edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Sunday night at the Bridgestone Arena. With the win, the Canadiens strengthened their foothold on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Cole Caufield and Patrik Laine scored for the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Steven Stamkos got the Nashville Predators on the board with his 25th of the season in the first period.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.

3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from win over Nashville Predators

#3 Cole Caufield

Cole Caufield continued his fantastic season for the Montreal Canadiens. Caufield notched his 36th of the season at the 1:40 mark of the second period. The goal, assisted by captain Nick Suzuki, tied the game at one.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Caufield and Suzuki worked a nifty two-man rush, leading to Caufield’s quick release. The shot beat Juuse Saros cleanly on the far side. Caufield’s efforts earned him the game’s second star.

#2 Jakub Dobes

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes got the call to start after Samuel Montembeault played the night before. Dobes did not disappoint on Sunday night against the Preds. He notched 36 saves in the game, shutting the door, particularly in the third period when the Preds outshot the Canadiens 14-5.

Overall, it was a great bounce-back game for Dobes after he surrendered six goals in his last outing against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 27. Dobes got the game’s first star for his strong performance.

#1 Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine was money in the bank for the Canadiens on Sunday night, scoring his 20th of the season. The goal was a significant feat, especially amid an injury-filled season. More importantly, the goal was the game-winner, coming at the 5:47 mark of the second period.

Here’s a look at Laine’s tally:

Laine took a cross-ice feed from rookie sensation Lane Hutson. A wide-open Laine made no mistake and buried the shot past Saros in the top corner. Saros had no chance to stop the rocket from Laine.

The goal gave Laine 33 points in 47 games this season. The tally also broke a three-game scoring drought for the 26-year-old. The Canadiens are hoping Laine gets hot as the club heads into the postseason.

The Canadiens will be back in action on Tuesday night as they take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Bell Centre. The Atlantic Division clash will be crucial as the Red Wings look to stay alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

