3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 3-1 win over Dallas Stars feat. Jakub Dobes

The Montreal Canadiens are one of the hottest teams in the National Hockey League right now, turning heads everywhere after they earned wins in 10 of their last 13 games.

They traveled to the Lone Star State for a tilt against the Western Conference-contending Dallas Stars, hoping to make them their next victim. And when it was all said and done, it was the Habs who emerged with the two points to continue their torrid pace.

Alex Newhook's third-period goal broke the 1-1 tie, helping the Habs eventually seize a 3-1 victory and improve to 22-18-4, while the Stars fell to 28-15-5.

The game started well for the Stars, as Jason Robertson found the back of the net for his 12th goal of the season, giving Dallas the 1-0 lead just 3:50 after the opening puck drop. But less than a minute later, Juraj Slafkovsky responded to knot the score at 1-1.

Both teams headed to their respective dressing rooms tied at one goal apiece, and the score would stay the same throughout the game's middle frame, setting up a tense third period.

At the midway point of the third period, Alex Newhook gave the Habs the lead with his eighth goal of the season as he tipped a shot from Lane Hutson past goaltender Jake Oettinger.

With Oettinger on the bench for a sixth attacker, the Stars were unable to penetrate goaltender Jakub Dobes any further; Joel Armia sealed the win with an empty-net goal, his eighth.

Dobes finished the game with 32 saves, while Oettinger stopped 21 shots.

3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 3-1 win over Dallas Stars

#1. Jakub Dobes

The Canadiens rookie goaltender continues to author nothing short of an incredible story in his first taste of NHL action.

Earlier this season, the Canadiens waived goaltender Cayden Primeau and summoned Dobes in his place from their American Hockey League affiliate, and all he's done since the call up is prove that he's the real deal.

With the win, he's now 4-0 with an impressive 0.98 goals-against average and a .963 save percentage.

#2. Lane Hutson

Another rookie who is doing great things for the Canadiens is defenseman Lane Hutson, who factored into the scoring by having his shot deflected by Newhook in the third period to give his club the lead.

Hutson is a contender for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's Rookie of the Year, and with an assist along with finishing second overall among Habs defensemen in ice time, it's not hard to see why.

#3. Alex Newhook

Newhook isn't often relied upon for offense by the Habs, but he made his presence count in a major way on Thursday with the game-winning goal.

He not only planted himself in front of Oettinger but also displayed effective hand-eye coordination with the deflection goal that gave his team the lead and eventually stood up as the winner.

The Canadiens are in action again when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Centre Bell on Saturday.

