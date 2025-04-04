3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 4-1 win over Boston Bruins feat. Brendan Gallagher 

It looks more and more likely that for the first time since their miracle run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, the Montreal Canadiens will return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring.

Their 4-1 victory over rivals Boston Bruins on Thursday night at a packed Bell Centre in downtown Montreal moved the Canadiens closer to the coveted playoff position; they are now a full six points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings in the division standings and the Wild Card chase.

The opening 20 minutes of play went by scoreless, before the Canadiens would take control in the second period, thanks to goals from Christian Dvorak and Cole Caufield.

They then increased their lead to 3-0 after an early third-period goal from Brendan Gallagher, while the Bruins managed to cut into the lead after Elias Lindholm scored his 14th of the season.

It's as close as the Bruins would get. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, his third tally in his last two games.

3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 4-1 win over Boston Bruins

#1. Brendan Gallagher

While it hasn't been his best season offensively, the Canadiens veteran came through with a vintage performance against the rival Bruins.

His goal early in the third period helped to essentially guarantee a crucial victory for his club and was his 19th goal of the campaign; he also skated in 13:40 of ice time while finishing with a +1 rating.

#2. Cole Caufield

The top offensive threat for the Canadiens delivered once again in a season that he's been consistent from start to finish.

His second-period goal was the 35th of the season, already establishing a new career-high in goals.

Additionally, Caufield skated in 16:50 of ice time while firing three total shots on goal.

#3. Nick Suzuki

As he did in Montreal's thrilling overtime victory over the Florida Panthers earlier in the week, Suzuki continues to demonstrate key leadership skills for the Canadiens in their push toward the playoffs.

He skated in a total of 19:39 of ice time during the victory, the most among all Canadiens forwards. He also scored his third goal in the last two games (which included his exciting game-tying and game-winning goals against Florida) and also finished with a +2 rating.

Additionally, he blocked a pair of Bruins shots.

The Montreal Canadiens will look to keep their winning streak alive when they host the Philadelphia Flyers next at Centre Bell on Saturday.

