3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 4-2 win over Buffalo Sabres feat. Christian Dvorak 

The Montreal Canadiens entered Saturday's game against the Atlantic Division opponent Buffalo Sabres riding a season-high three game winning streak and hoping to make it four.

Meanwhile, the Sabres had won two of three games, they continue to be in last place in the division in what has proven to be another difficult season of rebuilding. The Habs secured their fourth straight win with a 4-2 victory; they improved to 29-26-5. The Sabres are now 24-29-5.

Neither team was able to score in the opening 20 minutes of play, though that was anything but the case in the game's middle frame.

Cole Caufield struck first, scoring his 29th goal of the season to give the Habs the 1-0 lead. However, the Sabres responded with a pair of goals from Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich, marking their 22nd and 12th goals of the season, respectively.

The Habs then countered with two more goals of their own from Josh Anderson and Alex Newhook, retaking the lead; the goals were their 10th and 12th of the season, respectively.

Late in the third period, with the Sabres pressing and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on the bench for a sixth skater, Jake Evans scored into the open net to secure the win.

Luukkonen finished with 25 saves, while Jakub Dobes made 23 saves as part of the win.

3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 4-2 win over Buffalo Sabres

#1. Christian Dvorak

While Dvorak isn't normally relied upon by the Canadiens for offense, he tied a team-high against the Sabres with two points, both of them assists.

He assisted on Josh Anderson's game-tying goal in the second period while also picking up another helper on Evans' empty net goal. He also had four shots on goal and finished with a +1 rating.

#2. Lane Hutson

Having put himself firmly into the conversation for Rookie of the Year, Hutson added to his impressive point total by adding another pair of assists as part of the win over Buffalo.

He also finished with a +1 rating and also blocked a pair of shots.

#3. Jakob Dobes

Dobes has also made a name for himself in his rookie season since being promoted from the American Hockey League earlier in the campaign.

He picked up another win, making 23 saves on 25 shots, including two from Jiri Kulich and three from captain Rasmus Dahlin.

