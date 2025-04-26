3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from stunning 6-3 win over Capitals in Game 3 feat. Cole Caufield

The Montreal Canadiens pulled off a stunning 6-3 victory in Game 3 of the opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Canadiens’ win over the Washington Capitals brought them back into the series, now down 2-1.

Cole Caufield, Alexandre Carrier, Nick Suzuki, Christian Dvorak, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Alex Newhook scored for the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Connor McMichael, Alexander Ovechkin, and Jakob Chychrun scored for the Washington Capitals.

So, let’s take a closer look at the three most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their stunning 6-3 win in Game 3 over the Washington Capitals.

3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players in Game 3 win over Washington Capitals

#3 Alex Newhook

Alex Newhook had a fantastic game for the Montreal Canadiens. He registered a goal and an assist while playing predominantly a third-line role.

Newhook scored his first goal of the postseason, adding insurance for the Canadiens late in the third period.

Here’s a look:

The Capitals defense failed to pick up Newhook in the high slot. He took a loose puck and buried it past Charlie Lindgren to make the game 6-2.

Newhook skated in 15:16 of ice time over 23 shifts. His tally was a power play goal to go with three shots on net.

#2 Lane Hutson

Lane Hutson continues to impress this postseason for the Canadiens - Source: Imagn

Montreal Canadiens rookie blue liner Lane Hutson continues to impress this postseason. Hutson registered an assist on the night. But that wasn’t all that Hutson was up to.

Hutson played a team-high 24:50 over 27 shifts. He’s emerged as the Canadiens’ number-one blue liner, giving his team the reliable high-end defenseman it has needed over the last couple of seasons.

#1 Cole Caufield

Cole Caufield emerged as a dominant force for the Canadiens in Game 3. In the first two games, Caufield wasn’t the determining factor that the Canadiens had hoped he would be.

But on Friday night, Caufield erupted for two points, a goal, and an assist, leading the way as the Canadiens pulled out a huge victory.

Here’s a look at Caufield’s goal:

The play started with Caufield making a strong move behind the net. He fought for the puck, leading to Hutson picking up the loose change and rifling a rocket of a pass right onto the tape of Caufield’s stick.

The Canadiens’ dynamic forward did not miss, hitting the back of the net to make the game 3-2 at the time.

While the Capitals would come back to tie the game early in the third period, the Canadiens would explode for three more goals to win the game. Caufield assisted on Juraj Slafkovsy’s goal to ice the win for Montreal.

The Canadiens will be looking to even their series on Sunday night at the Bell Centre, hoping to avoid falling into a 3-1 series hole.

