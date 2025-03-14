3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 3-2 OT win over Minnesota Wild feat. Artemi Panarin 

Despite going through several prolonged losing streaks this season, the New York Rangers remain mathematically alive in the tightly-packed Eastern Conference postseason chase.

They found themselves matched up against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, who are guaranteed a postseason spot thanks to their strong campaign.

Ultimately, the Rangers pulled out a 3-2 victory in overtime despite blowing the lead twice and improved their record to 32-28-6; the Wild are now 37-24-5.

After a goalless opening 20 minutes of play, veteran Vincent Trocheck broke the ice with his 18th goal of the season just before the midway point of the second period.

Early in the third period, the Wild knotted the score at 1-1 thanks to Marcus Johansson scoring his sixth goal of the season. While the Rangers re-took the lead less than three minutes later after Johnny Brodzinski scored for the seventh time, the Wild once again had the answer after Frederick Gaudreau scored with the man-advantage.

Both teams headed to overtime deadlocked at 2-2, and before long, it was Braden Schneider making the most of his opportunity with a highlight-reel tally to secure the extra point for New York.

Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves in a losing effort, while Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 of 28 shots the Wild fired his way as part of the win.

3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 3-2 OT win over Minnesota Wild

#1. Artemi Panarin

The Rangers sniper turned in a clutch performance in a key game for New York, contributing an assist on the game-winning overtime goal.

Panarin also finished tied for a team-best +2 rating.

#2. Igor Shesterkin

The Rangers goaltender, who is about to become the highest paid player in NHL history for a player at his position, has struggled with consistency this season and often hasn't been at his best.

But against the Wild, his performance was enough to get the job done. He stopped four shots each from Ryan Hartman and Vinnie Hinostroza, as well as four attempts from Jake Middleton.

#3. Braden Schneider

Schneider's overtime goal in which he deked around a Wild defender and roofed a backhand past the glove of a bewildered Filip Gustavsson will be replayed for a long time, especially if the Rangers ultimately claim a postseason spot.

Schneider also dished out three hits while finishing with a +1 rating.

The New York Rangers will look to keep their winning momentum going when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets next at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

