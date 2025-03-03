3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 4-0 win over Nashville Predators feat. Jonathan Quick 

Every point in the standings counts right now for the New York Rangers, who are on the outside looking in at a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite winning the President's Trophy and advancing to the Eastern Conference Final last season.

Ad

They were matched up against the Nashville Predators on Sunday in New York, who won't make the playoffs despite a bevy of major offseason signings that made them bonafide Stanley Cup contenders.

Eventually, the New York Rangers securing a 4-0 victory and a key pair of points in the standings at Madison Square Garden, improving to 30-26-4, while the Predators sunk to 21-32-7.

The scoring started just before the midway point of the first period, with sniper Artemi Panarin finding the back of the net for his 24th goal of the season as the Rangers led at the first intermission.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rangers increased their lead in the second period, thanks to a power-play goal from J.T. Miller for his 15th of the season. Defenseman K'Andre Miller got in on the fun, scoring his fifth to increase their lead to 3-0.

The New York Rangers scored late in the third period, with Brett Berard picking up his fourth goal of the season.

Nashville goaltender Justus Annunen made 30 saves in a losing effort, while his Rangers counterpart Jonathan Quick stopped every shot he faced for his third shutout of the season and 63rd of his career.

Ad

Three most impressive New York Rangers players from 4-0 win over Nashville Predators

#1 Jonathan Quick

Arguably the greatest American born goaltender in NHL history, Quick delivered for his team when it mattered the most.

He picked up his third shutout of the season by stopping all 34 shots the Predators fired his way, including five shots from Jonathan Marchessault, three from Ryan O'Reilly and seven from defenseman Marc Del Gaizo.

Ad

#2. J.T. Miller

Miller is now playing in his second stint with the New York Rangers after being acquired in a blockbuster trade in late January with the Vancouver Canucks.

Miller came through in the clutch for his club, finishing with a goal and an assist, a +1 rating and two blocked shots.

#3 Artemi Panarin

New York's top forward also delivered a positive performance for the Rangers, scoring a goal and providing an assist. He also fired seven shots on goal and finished with a +1 rating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama