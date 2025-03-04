3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 4-0 win over New York Islanders feat. Igor Shesterkin

The New York Rangers entered Monday night's game against their in-state rival New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden having won three of their last four games and picking up ground in the tightly packed Eastern Conference postseason race.

Meanwhile, the Islanders were hoping to avenge their 5-1 loss to the Rangers late last month at UBS Arena.

Ultimately, it was the Rangers making it two straight wins over the Islanders and four out of their last five total games with a 4-0 victory; their record improved to 31-26-4. The Islanders are now 27-26-7.

In the first 20 minutes of play, Rangers players Will Cuylle and Will Borgen each scored, with Borgen's goal coming shorthanded, pushing the lead to 2-0.

Neither team was able to score in the second period, setting up a tense final frame of play with valuable points on the line.

However, the Rangers took control in the third period thanks to goals from J.T. Miller and an empty net tally from Artemi Panarin with Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin on the bench for a sixth skater.

Sorokin finished the game with 22 saves on 25 shots in a losing effort, while his fellow Russian Igor Shesterkin stopped all 21 shots he faced for the shutout.

3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 4-0 win over New York Islanders

#1. Igor Shesterkin

Much more closely resmbling the goaltender that the Rangers awarded the richest contract in NHL history for a player at his position, Shesterkin picked up the shutout by stopping all 21 shots the Islanders fired his way.

Among his saves were three attempts from J.G. Pageau, three shots from former Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo, and two each from Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri.

#2. J.T. Miller

Continuing his strong play since being acquired by the Rangers and also playing for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, Miller added another goal with an assist for the Rangers. It extended his personal point streak to six games.

He also finished with a +2 rating while dishing out a hit.

#3. Will Cuylle

One of the opening goal scorers for the Rangers, Cuylle finished the game with a goal, an assist and a +2 rating.

He also had a blocked shot and was credited with a hit.

