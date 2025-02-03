3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 4-2 win over Vegas Golden Knights feat. Jonathan Quick

The New York Rangers entered Sunday's game at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights hoping to rebound after just one win in their last four games, including Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Original Six rival Boston Bruins.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights entered with a 1-1-2 record in their last four games, and had to face former teammate Jonathan Quick in goal for the Rangers.

Ultimately, it was Quick and the Rangers who emerged victorious, winning by a 4-2 final score to improve to 25-23-4; Vegas fell to 31-16-6.

Neither team found the back of the net until late in the opening 20 minutes of play when Jack Eichel scored a power-play goal with 19 seconds remaining. The Golden Knights took their 1-0 lead into the dressing room in the first intermission.

And while Alexis Lafreniere tallied early in the second period to knot the score for the Rangers, Eichel scored again midway through the frame to restore the Vegas lead.

Unfortuanately for Vegas, they were unable to protect their lead in the third period. New York tied the score thanks to a power-play goal from Mika Zibanejad, followed by the go-ahead goal from defenseman K'Andre Miller.

Sealing the victory late in regulation with an insurance goal was Artemi Panarin, who notched his 22nd goal with 1:41 left in the game.

Jonathan Quick earned his 400th career victory, becoming the first American-born goaltender to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, Adin Hill made 24 saves in a losing effort.

3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 4-2 win over Vegas Golden Knights

#1. Jonathan Quick

Quick turned in a strong performance for the Rangers against his former Golden Knights teammates, earning the 400th victory of his Hall of Fame career.

Quick made 34 saves, several of them being of the high-percentage chance variety from Vegas.

#2. Artemi Panarin

The top Rangers forward played a major role in New York's victory, scoring a goal with two assists; he set up both Rangers goals in the third period that put them in the lead before adding an insurance goal of his own late in regulation.

#3. Mika Zibanejad

A Rangers forward that has largely struggled this season, Zibanejad racked up three points against the Golden Knights on Sunday, scoring a goal and adding a pair of assists.

Zibanejad is getting paid a hefty amount on his current contract, and this was the kind of performance befitting of his considerable cap hit of $8.5 million.

