3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 5-3 win over Utah Hockey Club feat. Artemi Panarin 

The New York Rangers made their first trip to Delta Center in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Hockey Club on the road since their move from Arizona and their former identity as the Arizona Coyotes.

They were hoping to exact some revenge on Utah, who defeated them 6-5 in overtime at Madison Square Garden in New York's home opener back in October.

Ultimately, the Rangers pulled out a come-from-behind victory, winning 5-3 in the end, to improve their record to 21-20-3 and get back above the .500 mark. The Utah HC, meanwhile, fell below the .500 mark at 18-19-7.

The first period was nothing short of an offensive barrage, as both teams combined for a total of four goals.

Matias Maccelli opened the scoring for Utah, tallying his sixth goal of the season just 61 seconds after the opening puck drop. But Rangers sniper Artemi Panarin responded with his 18th goal, knotting the score.

Maccelli decided that twice is nice, scoring yet again at the 8:12 mark. New York then tied things up once again thanks to the first goal of the season from Arthur Kaliyev.

Logan Cooley restored the one-goal lead for Utah in the second period, only to have Reilly Smith knot the score just seconds into the third period. At the midway point of the period, Chris Kreider notched his 14th goal, giving New York their first lead.

Despite a late push from Utah, the Rangers would seal the win thanks to Panarin's second goal of the night. Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves for the Rangers in a winning effort, while Vejmelka made 20 saves.

3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 5-3 win over Utah Hockey Club

#1. Artemi Panarin

The Rangers sniper, who had been struggling to produce along with the rest of his teammates during New York's prolonged skid, came through in the clutch with a pair of goals as part of the win.

Not only did he initially tie the game in the first period, but he sealed the victory with his empty-net goal late in regulation.

#2. Chris Kreider

The longest-tenured Rangers player, Kreider demonstrated key veteran leadership with his game-winning goal in the third period as he beat goaltender Karel Vejmelka with a quick wrist shot after a face-off win in the offensive zone.

Kreider is well aware of his name being included in trade rumors earlier in the season, and the way that he's responded with timely goals is what the team was hoping for.

#3. Sam Carrick

The first-year Rangers forward didn't score against Utah, but factored into the scoring with a pair of assists, including on Panarin's empty-net goal to seal the victory late in regulation; he also dished out three hits.

The Rangers are in action again when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

