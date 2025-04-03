3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 5-4 OT win over Minnesota Wild feat. Artemi Panarin 

With points at a premium for the New York Rangers, they picked up a valuable pair in Wednesday night’s 5-4 overtime victory over the visiting Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden.

The win improved the Rangers to 36-32-7, while the Wild fell to 41-28-7.

It was a back-and-forth game throughout regulation, with both teams trading goals repeatedly. Gustav Nyquist and Brock Faber scored for Minnesota in the first period, while the Rangers countered with a goal from Braden Schneider.

K'Andre Miller and Chris Kreider tallied for New York in the second period, while the Wild responded with a shorthanded goal from Marcus Johansson. Artemi Panarin gave the Rangers the lead again with his 34th goal, only for Marco Rossi to tie the score just 22 seconds into the third period.

After neither team scored again in regulation, overtime was required. And just 22 seconds into the extra session, Vincent Trocheck sent the crowd home happy with the game-winning goal:

Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for the Rangers, while Minnesota’s Filip Gustavsson stopped 34 shots.

3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 5-4 OT win over Minnesota Wild

#1. Artemi Panarin

The Rangers’ most lethal offensive weapon came through in the clutch when his team needed him most.

Not only did Panarin score his 36th goal of the season in the second period, but he also assisted on Trocheck’s overtime winner, ensuring New York secured the extra point in the standings.

The Russian winger led the team with seven shots on goal and finished with a plus-2 rating in 19:09 of ice time.

#2. K'Andre Miller

One of the stalwart defensemen on the Rangers blue line, Miller also demonstrated that he can come through offensively.

He tallied his seventh goal of the season in the second period while also picking up an assist.

His 22:04 of ice time ranked second among Rangers defensemen, trailing only Adam Fox. Miller also delivered three hits.

#3. Vincent Trocheck

The hero of the night for the Rangers, Trocheck continues to demonstrate that he's not only a valuable veteran presence in the Rangers lineup but that he also comes through in the clutch.

His overtime goal marked his 22nd of the season, and he logged 21:01 of ice time, the most of any New York forward. He also finished with a plus-2 rating.

