3 most impressive New York Rangers players from 6-1 win over San Jose Sharks feat. Artemi Panarin 

The New York Rangers need every point they can get right now to avoid an embarassing finish on the outside looking in at the Stanley Cup Playoffs, just a season after winning the President's Trophy.

It was an ideal matchup for them on Saturday night, against the NHL's worst club, the San Jose Sharks. Thanks to a pair of quick first-period goals from sniper Artemi Panarin, the Rangers eventually earned a huge 6-1 victory to improve their record to 35-32-7.

Panarin scored twice in short order in the opening 20 minutes, tallying his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. New York supplemented its lead with a third goal in the second period from defenseman Adam Fox, followed by goals in the final frame from Jonny Brodzinski and Fox yet again (originally credited to J.T. Miller).

Vincent Trocheck extended the lead to 6-0 before Jonathan Quick's shutout attempt was broken late in regulation by San Jose's Cam Lund.

Three most impressive New York Rangers players from 6-1 win over San Jose Sharks feat. Artemi Panarin

#1 Artemi Panarin

This is the kind of game the New York Rangers need from their best forward with valuable points on the line that could determine their eventual fate in the season.

His goals were his 32nd and 33rd of the season, continuing his typical high scoring output that has been his trademark since entering the NHL as a rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2015.

Panarin skated in 16:53 of ice time and had three total shots on goal.

#2 Vincent Trocheck

Another veteran presence, the New York Rangers are relying on to help guide them back to the playoffs, Trocheck stepped up his game on Saturday night.

Not only did he score his 21st goal of the season in a shorthanded effort in the third period, but he also finshed tied for a team-high +3 rating in 18:12 of total ice time.

#3 Adam Fox

The 2021 Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's best defenseman has experienced ups and downs in what has been arguably his most challenging season in the League to date. But he rose to the occasion when he needed to on Saturday.

Like Panarin, he also netted two goals; he fired six total shots on net while leading all Rangers defensemen in total ice time with 22:29. Additionally, he finished with a +3 rating while also blocking four shots from the Sharks.

