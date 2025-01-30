3 most impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from 3-1 win over Utah Hockey Club feat. Sidney Crosby

The Pittsburgh Penguins, making their first ever trip to Salt Lake City, beat the Utah Hockey Club 3-1 at Delta Center. It was Pittsburgh's first matchup away from Pennsylvania against the team formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes before their relocation this past offseason.

Following their come-from-behind win in overtime, thanks to captain Sidney Crosby's winning goal, the Penguins have two wins in five games, while Utah dropped to 2-3 during the same period. The win improved the Penguins to 21-24-8, while Utah fell to 21-21-8.

The Utah HC found the scoresheet first, with Mikael Sergachev scoring a power-play goal, his ninth of the season, as they led after the first 20 minutes. The Penguins knotted the score at 6:40 of the middle frame, thanks to Marcus Pettersson, only for Utah regain the lead minutes later with Michael Carcone's fourth goal.

Utah maintained their lead for the rest of the second period, setting up what would be a tense third. Veteran defenseman Erik Karlsson made his presence known at 6:40, tying the game with his fifth goal of the season before Crosby's overtime winner.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves, while Utah's Connor Ingram made 25 stops. albeit in a losing effort.

Three standout Pittsburgh Penguins players from 3-1 win against Utah Hockey Club

#1 Sidney Crosby

Once again, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain came through for his team when it needed him the most, as he has done throughout his Hall of Fame career.

Not only did he score the game-winning goal in overtime, but he also added an assist and finished with a +2 rating.

#2 Alex Nedeljkovic

Nedeljkovic has supplanted Tristan Jarry as the starter in the Pittsburgh crease. He was signed to a two-year extension during the offseason, while Jarry was placed on waivers and demoted to the AHL.

Nedeljkovic was strong in goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins, making several key stops, including four chances from Josh Doan.

#3 Erik Karlsson

The veteran defenseman, who has found himself as the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks, had a performance reminiscent of his career-best season with the Sharks two years ago.

His clutch goal in the third period knotted the score and helped secure at least aa point in the standings, before Crosby delivered the knock-out blow in overtime for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

