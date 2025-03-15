3 most impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from 7-3 win over New Jersey Devils feat. Philip Tomasino

Points are at a premium right now for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who haven't been mathematically eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup playoffs just yet. The team faces a steep challenge to avoid missing the postseason for a third consecutive year, needing a miracle to extend its season beyond 82 games.

They found themselves matched up against the New Jersey Devils, who are in third place in the Metropolitan Division, on Saturday afternoon at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh ultimately pulled out an upset victory over the Devils, winning 7-3 and improving to 28-31-10. The Devils are now 36-26-6.

The scoring was started by former Penguins forward Cody Glass, who notched his sixth goal of the season to give the Devils the early advantage. However, Connor Dewar knotted the score for the Penguins with his second goal of the season. Just seconds later, Danton Heinen gave Pittsburgh the lead with his eighth goal.

Early in the second period, Rickard Rakell tallied to give the Penguins a two-goal lead.

Continuing the trend of early-period goals, Pittsburgh's lead was increased to 4-1 at the 2:22 mark of the third, thanks to Philip Tomasino. But New Jersey wasn't quite finished, as Timo Meier tallied to cut the lead to 4-2, followed by a power-play goal from Nico Hischier one minute later.

However, the Penguins got some much-needed breathing room when Erik Karlsson restored the two-goal lead with a power-play tally later in the period. Dewar then sealed the win with an empty net goal, while Kevin Hayes later scored with 22 seconds left in regulation.

3 most impressive Pittsburgh Penguins players from 7-3 win over New Jersey Devils

#1. Philip Tomasino

Acquired earlier in the season from the Nashville Predators, Tomasino played a key role in the major win over the Devils.

He contributed a goal with an assist and tied for a team-high two points. He finished with a +2 rating.

#2. Conor Timmins

A newcomer to the Penguins in a recent trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Timmins had his best game since joining Pittsburgh.

He finished with a pair of assists along with a team-high +4 rating.

#3. Connor Dewar

A fellow acquisition from the Maple Leafs along with Timmins, Dewar also was one of the principal reasons for Pittsburgh's victory over the Devils.

Dewar had his first-career two-goal game along with a +2 rating while dishing out three hits. He now has goals in back-to-back games.

