3 most impressive players from the Boston Bruins' 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks feat. Charlie Coyle

The Boston Bruins took care of business on Monday afternoon, beating the San Jose Sharks 6-3 at TD Garden. Boston moves to 23-19-6 (52 points) on the season, while the Sharks fall to 14-29-6 (34 points).

The Bruins came into today's action on a three-game point streak, a stretch where they had gone 2-0-1. They entered Monday outside the playoff picture, looking in, making a matchup with the 31st-place team in the league a must-win.

Boston netted the opening tally on another surprise contribution from call-up Vinni Lettieri, scoring his second goal in his third game of the season after deflecting Jordan Oesterle's point shot. That lead didn't last long as Barclay Goodrow buried a Nico Sturm pass just under four minutes later to tie the game up at one. This score held into the first intermission.

The second period saw plenty of action. David Pastrnak potted his 22nd goal of the season on a power-play to make it 2-1. Under two minutes after that, Boston native Will Smith wristed a shot past Joonas Korpisalo to tie the game. San Jose continued that momentum as Fabian Zetterlund cleaned up his rebound to make it 3-2.

After a sluggish second period, Boston stormed back and took over in the final frame, thanks to the second line of Brad Marchand, Matthew Poitras and Charlie Coyle. Two consecutive goals from Coyle gave the Bruins a 4-3 cushion and that was all they needed. Marchand and Elias Lindholm then provided insurance markers on the empty net for Boston's 6-3 win.

NHL: Marchand, Coyle, and Poitras celebrate goal vs San Jose - Source: Imagn

The B's will head to New Jersey for a matchup on Wednesday night with the Devils at Prudential Center. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Here are the three most impressive player performances from Boston's 6-3 win against San Jose.

3 most impressive players from the Boston Bruins' 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks

#1. Charlie Coyle

Charlie Coyle was the hero on Monday afternoon, scoring Boston's game-tying and game-winning goals. He finished with two goals and one assist and was a +2 rating in 17:30 minutes of action.

His performance was well overdue as the 32-year-old center has struggled offensively this season and had not scored in his last 10 games. Boston needs this version of Coyle for the rest of the year.

#2. Matthew Poitras

Matthew Poitras came up clutch as he provided the helper on both of Coyle's third-period goals. The 20-year-old recorded two assists and was a +2 rating in just 13:14 of ice time.

Perhaps the Bruins should give the young center more minutes moving forward as they look for more offense from their forward group.

#3. Brad Marchand

The Bruins captain was the trio's final piece that took over Monday's game's third period. Marchand registered one goal and one assist with three shots on goal and a +4 rating in 18:40 minutes.

Marchand had been slumping late, failing to register a point in seven of his last 10 games. Today's performance was more of what we expect from the star winger.

