3 most impressive players from Carolina Hurricanes' 7-3 win over Utah Hockey Club feat. Seth Jarvis

The Carolina Hurricanes took down the Utah Hockey Club 7-3 at Lenovo Center on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh. Carolina improved to 33-19-4 (70 points) with the win, while Utah fell to 23-23-9 (55 points) in defeat.

The Hurricanes came into the weekend having lost three consecutive games, being outscored 9-3 in that span. Despite that, it's been another strong season for the Canes, who occupy the second spot in the Metropolitan Division. They were able to get off the schneid on Saturday afternoon.

Surprising news came down just before the puck drop that Mikko Rantanen would miss the game due to a lower-body injury. However, that didn't seem to phase the Hurricanes. Defenseman Jalen Chatfield opened the scoring halfway through the opening frame off a nice feed from Jordan Staal.

While Carolina was carrying the pace of play, a Brent Burns tripping penalty led to a late-period Josh Doan power play goal to tie things at one.

It was an eventful second period. Burns and the Canes made up for it with a power-play marker early in the frame. Seth Jarvis blasted a one-timer off a pass from Burns to retake a one-goal lead.

Just over two minutes later, Sebastian Aho made it 3-1. However, Utah took less than two minutes to cut the deficit back down to one, courtesy of Clayton Keller. Carolina took over from that point as Aho and Jarvis scored their second goals, giving the Hurricanes a 5-2 cushion heading into the third period.

Utah put up a strong fight in the third period, but it wasn't enough. Keller tallied his second goal of the game on the power play to make it 5-3, but that's as close as it got.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 20 out of 21 shots thrown his way in the third period, while Jordan Martinook and Jack Roslovic added late-game goals to complete a 7-3 win over the Hockey Club.

The Carolina Hurricanes will have two weeks off, with the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament commencing on Wednesday. They will return on Saturday, February 22, in Toronto to face the Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

3 most impressive players from the Carolina Hurricanes' 7-3 win over the Utah Hockey Club

#1. Seth Jarvis

Seth Jarvis showed just why he was selected for Team Canada's 4 Nations roster. The 23-year-old racked up four points (two goals, two assists) with four shots on goal and had a +4 rating in 19:54 of ice time.

Jarvis heads into the break with 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 49 games. He’s the straw that stirs the drink for the Carolina Hurricanes.

#2. Sebastian Aho

Sebastian Aho had a great performance on Saturday. The Canes center potted two goals along with one assist on four shots and had a +4 rating in 17:43 of ice time.

His offense had dried up a bit in the last three games. His production against Utah was more of what we expect from the 27-year-old Finn.

#3. Jalen Chatfield

Jalen Chatfield doesn’t usually receive much recognition, but that changes today. The steady defenseman produced two points (one goal, one assist) and was a +2 rating in 17:00 minutes of action.

It was his fifth goal of the campaign as he looks to catch his career-best eight goals during 2023-24. The 28-year-old continues to be a valuable piece of Carolina's blueline, now up to a +21 rating on the season.

