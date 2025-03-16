3 most impressive players from Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights feat. Albert Johansson

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a crucial 3-0 shutout win at home over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings improved to 32-29-6 (70 points) while the Golden Knights dropped to 39-20-8 (86 points).

Detroit came into Sunday's action having lost seven of its last eight games, a 1-7-0 stretch coming at the worst possible time as it chases its first playoff birth since the 2015-16 season. It found a way to get back in the win column on Sunday, earning a massive two points with a dominant effort against Vegas.

It was a quiet first period with the Red Wings having the lone power play but failing to convert on the opportunity. Both teams eased their way into the matinee matchup. Goaltenders Ilya Samsonov and Petr Mrazek stopped everything thrown their way and the score stood at 0-0 after the opening frame.

Detroit came out with a strong push to begin the second period. The Red Wings outshot Vegas 9-3 and broke the deadlock thanks to a highlight-reel finish from defenseman Albert Johnasson. The team carried the pace of play for the rest of the period and led 1-0 while holding the Golden Knights to just 13 shots through two periods.

Detroit took that momentum into the third period. At 4:51 into the final frame, star forward Lucas Raymond broke through the defense and ripped a shot into the back of the net on a great individual effort. Shortly after, the Red Wings extended their lead to three as Erik Gustafsson found Marco Kasper for a back door tap-in. That score held the rest of the way as Detroit shut the Golden Knights down, allowing only 18 shots all game.

The Detroit Red Wings will begin a four-game road trip on Tuesday in Washington against the Capitals. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Capital One Arena.

3 most impressive players from the Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights

#1. Albert Johansson

The rookie defenseman had a standout performance on Sunday. Albert Johansson scored an excellent goal and was a +2 rating in 20:18 minutes of ice time.

He showed tremendous patience and skill to beat Ilya Samsonov and tuck the puck past him. The 2019 second-round pick (60th overall) has emerged as a big part of the Red Wings blueline.

#2. Petr Mrazek

The trade deadline acquisition was perfect against Vegas. Petr Mrazek stopped all 18 shots he was faced with for his first shutout of the 2024-25 season.

Mrazek was acquired from Chicago to join in tandem with Cam Talbot and has been solid to begin his second stint as a Red Wing. He has gone 2-1-0, with a 2.00 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and one shutout through his first three starts.

#3. Lucas Raymond

Detroit's leading point scorer came through in the clutch. Lucas Raymond recorded one goal and was a +1 rating in 18:09 of action.

Raymond had not scored a goal since Feb. 22 against Minnesota and got the monkey off his back. He is up to 69 points (23 goals, 46 assists) in 66 games this campaign.

