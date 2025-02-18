3 most impressive Sweden players from 2-1 win over Team USA at 4 Nations Face-Off feat. Samuel Ersson 

Sweden salvaged a win in their final game at the 4 Nations Face-Off, pulling out a gritty 2-1 come-from-behind win against Team USA on Monday at TD Garden in Boston. Gustav Nyquist and Jesper Bratt scored the goals for the Swedes after falling into an early deficit.

Sweden played for national pride after being officially eliminated from the final after Team Canada’s win earlier in the day over Finland. Nevertheless, the Swedes played a solid game, earning a much-deserved win.

Here’s a closer look at the three most impressive Sweden players from Monday night’s win over Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

3 most impressive Sweden players from 2-1 win over Team USA

#3. Gustav Nyquist

Gustav Nyquist got his first goal of the 4 Nations Face-Off at the 6:21 mark of the first period to tie the game at one. Nyquist redirected a shot from the high slot past Team USA netminder Jake Oettinger. The goal came as a boost to Sweden’s confidence as the Americans looked to have control over the game.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Nyquist skated in 16 shifts totaling a little over 10 minutes of ice time and two shots. While he didn’t play much against Team USA, Nyquist’s goal was a difference-maker for Sweden.

#2. Jesper Bratt

Jesper Bratt picked the right time to get his first goal of the tournament. He scored late in the first period to give Sweden the lead.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The goal started with a turnover in the neutral zone. Then, William Nylander picked up the puck and darted into the American zone. Nylander put the puck on Bratt’s stick as he turned and fired on goal. The puck got past Oettinger, giving the Swedes the lead. The goal would stand as the game-winner.

Bratt’s efforts earned him the game’s first star.

#1. Samuel Ersson

Sweden turned to Samuel Ersson in their final matchup after Filip Gustavsson started the first two games. Ersson did not disappoint. He stopped the Americans’ attack, making 32 of 33 saves in the winning effort.

For Ersson, the performance was a significant confidence booster as he looks to establish himself as a bona fide NHL starting goaltender. The win was also a crucial step in the right direction for the Swedes as they now look ahead to the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina.

With the win, Sweden ended its 4 Nations Face-Off with a 1-0-2 record and five points. Despite tying Team Canada in points, Sweden lost the tiebreaker due to their overtime loss against the Canadiens in their opening game.

