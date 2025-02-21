3 most impressive Team Canada players from 3-2 OT 4 Nations win over Team USA feat. Connor McDavid 

The thrilling conclusion to the first Four Nations Face-Off tournament put on by the NHL had a storybook ending not dissimilar to how things turned out in the 2010 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Canada ultimately emerged victorious with a 3-2 victory in overtime at TD Garden in Boston, earning the Four Nations title and avenging their 3-1 loss to Team USA last Saturday night in Montreal.

Like the 2010 Olympics, Team Canada was defeated by Team USA in their first matchup, only to win the deciding game in dramatic overtime fashion.

The scoring was started by Nathan MacKinnon, who beat goaltender Connor Hellebuyck from long range on a screened shot from just inside the blue line. However, Team USA responded later in the period as Brady Tkachuk banged home a rebound past Jordan Binnington, knotting the score at 1-1.

Team USA then grabbed the lead as defenseman Jake Sanderson fired a loose puck past Binnington after a goal-mouth scramble, while Team Canada eventually tied things up again after Sam Bennett scored.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the final 20 minutes of regulation, setting up a tense overtime. Ultimately, it was Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid taking advantage of a defensive miscue from Auston Matthews:

Jordan Binnington helped to silence some of his critics with a strong 31-save performance, while Hellebuyck stopped 24-of-27 shots.

3 most impressive Team Canada players from 3-2 OT 4 Nations win over Team USA

#1. Connor McDavid

The top player on Team Canada and arguably the best player in the National Hockey League delivered the knock-out blow, capitalizing on his best scoring opportunity of the night with yet another goal that will go into his highlight reel as well as adding to his already rock-solid reputation as a Canadian sports hero.

#2. Jordan Binnington

Despite entering the Four Nations Tournament with question marks between the pipes, Binnington saved his best performance for the deciding game against Team USA.

He turned back the clock and looked more like the goaltender that won Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final in the same venue, making several incredible saves in regulation and in overtime; none were bigger than his robbery of Matthews on the doorstep in the extra session.

#3. Nathan MacKinnon

Ultimately emerging as the MVP of the tournament, MacKinnon not only opened the scoring but also had several prime scoring opportunities, finishing the game with five total shots on goal while also delivering three hits.

