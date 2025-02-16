3 most impressive Team USA players from 3-1 win over Team Canada feat. Jake Guentzel

In one of the most anticipated non-regular season or postseason hockey games in recent memory, Team USA picked up a major victory over Team Canada in Saturday night's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament game at Montreal's Bell Centre.

Both teams entered the contest having won their initial contests in the tournament; Team Canada bested Sweden in overtime by a 4-3 final, while Team USA dominated Finland with a 6-1 drubbing.

Immediately after the opening face-off, three fights commenced within nine seconds. Matthew Tkachuk fought Brandon Hagel, Brady Tkachuk fought Sam Bennett and J.T. Miller fought Colton Parayko.

But there was a hockey game to be played, and it was Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid who got the scoring started with his first goal of the tournament:

It wasn't long before Team USA knotted the score at 1-1 thanks to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel, his second of the tournament:

Both teams went into the first intermission deadlocked at 1-1. But in the second period, it was Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings who took advantage of a two-on-one rush:

Team USA took their 2-1 lead into the dressing room, setting up a tense third period. And despite a furious push from Team Canada, they were unable to get the equalizer.

With goaltender Jordan Binnington pulled for an extra attacker, Guentzel made no mistake on the empty net, sealing the victory.

Team USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves in the win, while Binnington made 20 saves.

3 most impressive Team USA players from 3-1 win over Team Canada

#1. Jake Guentzel

A Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins, Guentzel brought his championship swagger to the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament for Team USA.

He now leads the team with three goals, two of which came in Saturday's massive victory over Canada. He also finished with a +1 rating and five shots on goal.

#2. Dylan Larkin

The leader of the Red Wings, Larkin played a major role in Team USA's victory with his first goal of the tournament, which eventually stood up as the game winner. It was his only shot on goal, but he made it count.

He also added an assist on Guentzel's second goal of the game, finishing with a +2 rating.

#3. Connor Hellebuyck

The unchallenged no. 1 goalie for Team USA, Hellebuyck only surrendered McDavid's first-period goal and shut them down the rest of the way.

He stopped all three attempts from Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, two attempts from Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, and three from Bennett.

