  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 2-1 OT win over New York Rangers ft. Anthony Stolarz

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 2-1 OT win over New York Rangers ft. Anthony Stolarz

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 17, 2025 02:08 GMT
NHL: New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 2-1 OT win over New York Rangers ft. Anthony Stolarz - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled out a tough 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Ad

The Leafs won their third game of the season on the strength of an Auston Matthew goal in the extra frame. Matthew Knies added the other tally for the Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Juuso Parssinen scored for the Rangers, who snapped their longest scoring drought of the season.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their overtime win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from OT win over New York Rangers

#3 Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs opened the scoring in the first period with their first power play goal of the season courtesy of Matthew Knies. The Leafs moved the puck well around the Rangers’ zone, but ultimately, it was a pass from William Nylander that hit Knies’ stick and in the net.

Ad

Here’s a look at the goal:

Ad

The goal was Knies’ second of the season. The tally held up until the third period when the Rangers came back to tie the game. Knies played over 20 minutes across 22 shifts. He ended the night with four shots on goal.

#2 Auston Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain got the game-winner in overtime. But his overall great play wasn’t limited to just getting the winning goal. His great defensive play matched up very well against the Rangers top players like J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad.

Ad

Here’s a look at the game-winning tally:

Ad

The play started with a blocked shot in the Leafs’ zone. Blueliner Morgan Rielly got the puck up to Matthews who led a 2-on-1 with Nylander. Nylander made a nifty move to evade a sprawling Adam Fox, then dished to Matthews for the tap in.

Matthews ended the night with over 22 minutes of ice time across 25 shifts. He notched two shots on goal and was 12-7 in the faceoff circle.

#1 Anthony Stolarz

Ad

On any other night, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ most impressive player would have been Auston Matthews. But on Thursday night, it was Anthony Stolarz. The Toronto netminder was brilliant.

Stolarz stopped 28 of 29 shots, making several outstanding saves along the way. Here’s an interesting sequence:

Ad

Stolarz stopped two shots on the doorstep before his mask came off. The play continued with Stolarz making another brilliant pad save on a point shot. Stolarz ultimately stole the game for Toronto, buying them enough time to win the contest.

The Maple Leafs will be back in action on Saturday night as they host the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications