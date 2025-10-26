3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-3 OT win over Buffalo Sabres ft. John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs got back in the win column on Saturday evening, edging the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the third period to force overtime. In the extra frame, John Tavares scored his fifth of the season to give Toronto the two points.Dakota Joshua scored for the second time in as many games, with Matias Maccelli and Nick Robertson getting the other tallies for the Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Tage Thompson scored twice for the Buffalo Sabres, with Bowen Byram getting the other tally.So, here’s a look at three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday evening.3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from OT win over Buffalo Sabres#3 Cayden PrimeauThe Toronto Maple Leafs rolled with backup netminder Cayden Primeau as the club played the second leg of a back-to-back set. Primeau was solid in goal, stopping 23 of 26 shots in the game.Overall, Primeau held the fort throughout the game, buying the Leafs’ offense enough time to tie the game and eventually win it in overtime. Primerau’s performance was a relief, considering the relatively subpar effort starter Anthony Stolarz showed the night before at the KeyBank Center.#2 Matthew KniesMatthew Knies had a strong game for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday evening. Knies ended the game with two assists, including the helper in Tavares’ game-winner. Knies assisted on Maccelli’s second of the season.Here’s a look:Knies used his size and strength to open up a lane for Tavares to shoot the puck on net. The rebound landed on the doorstep where Maccelli picked up the loose change and netted the puck home. The hardworking play got a deserved assist, while showing that strong plays without the puck can have as much influence as nifty moves.#1 John TavaresThere was no question who was the Maple Leafs’ best player on Saturday evening. John Tavares ended the night with two points (1G, 1A), including the game-winner on a breakaway goal.Here’s a look at the winning tally:The play started with Matthew Knies making a smart play to retrieve the puck and send Tavares away on the break. The goal was the 499th in Tavares’ career, and a big win for the Leafs.The Maple Leafs will be back in action on Tuesday night as they host the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena in their first meeting of the season.