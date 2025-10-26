  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • 3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-3 OT win over Buffalo Sabres ft. John Tavares

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-3 OT win over Buffalo Sabres ft. John Tavares

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 26, 2025 00:09 GMT
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-3 OT win over Buffalo Sabres ft. John Tavares - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs got back in the win column on Saturday evening, edging the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the third period to force overtime. In the extra frame, John Tavares scored his fifth of the season to give Toronto the two points.

Ad

Dakota Joshua scored for the second time in as many games, with Matias Maccelli and Nick Robertson getting the other tallies for the Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Tage Thompson scored twice for the Buffalo Sabres, with Bowen Byram getting the other tally.

So, here’s a look at three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday evening.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from OT win over Buffalo Sabres

#3 Cayden Primeau

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Toronto Maple Leafs rolled with backup netminder Cayden Primeau as the club played the second leg of a back-to-back set. Primeau was solid in goal, stopping 23 of 26 shots in the game.

Overall, Primeau held the fort throughout the game, buying the Leafs’ offense enough time to tie the game and eventually win it in overtime. Primerau’s performance was a relief, considering the relatively subpar effort starter Anthony Stolarz showed the night before at the KeyBank Center.

Ad

#2 Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies had a strong game for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday evening. Knies ended the game with two assists, including the helper in Tavares’ game-winner. Knies assisted on Maccelli’s second of the season.

Here’s a look:

Ad

Knies used his size and strength to open up a lane for Tavares to shoot the puck on net. The rebound landed on the doorstep where Maccelli picked up the loose change and netted the puck home. The hardworking play got a deserved assist, while showing that strong plays without the puck can have as much influence as nifty moves.

#1 John Tavares

There was no question who was the Maple Leafs’ best player on Saturday evening. John Tavares ended the night with two points (1G, 1A), including the game-winner on a breakaway goal.

Ad

Here’s a look at the winning tally:

Ad

The play started with Matthew Knies making a smart play to retrieve the puck and send Tavares away on the break. The goal was the 499th in Tavares’ career, and a big win for the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs will be back in action on Tuesday night as they host the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Arena in their first meeting of the season.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications