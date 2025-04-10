3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-3 OT win over Tampa Bay Lightning feat. Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs got a huge 4-3 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, April 9, at Amalie Arena. The Leafs came into the game looking to get back on track after losing 3-1 to the Florida Panthers the night before.

Matthew Knies had a tremendous game, notching a hat trick for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner the other goal for the Leafs, opening the scoring at the 1:13 mark of the first period.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their 4-3 overtime over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from OT win over Tampa Bay Lightning

#3 Anthony Stolarz

The Toronto Maple Leafs netminder was sharp on Wednesday night, making 25 saves. In particular, Anthony Stolarz was big in overtime, facing a breakaway chance. Stolarz was able to kick the puck away, preserving the 3-3 tie.

It’s worth pointing out that Stolarz got plenty of help from his best friend, the goalpost. The Lightning rang shots off the post on several occasions. In particular, the Bolts hit the iron at least three times in the opening period before finally getting a puck to hit the back of the net.

Overall, Stolarz has another strong outing to complement Joseph Woll’s strong game from the night before.

#2 Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner had a very quiet three-point night for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner opened the scoring for the Leafs early in the first period, setting the tone for the game.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The goal started with Auston Matthews picking up a turnover at the Tampa Bay blue line. He promptly flipped the puck over to Marner who made a nifty move around the Lightning defender and beat Andrei Vasilevsky for his 25th goal of the season.

It’s also worth mentioning that Matthews also had three points on the night, registering three assists, including a crucial one on the game-winner in overtime.

#1 Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies went berserk on Wednesday night, registering a hat trick against the Lightning. Knies was on fire, making plays the entire night. However, his biggest one came in overtime.

Here’s a look at the game-winning tally:

Knies made the Lightning pay dearly for leaving him unattended at the side of the net. Matthews, who had just come off the bench, took a pass from Morgan Rielly, faked the shot, and dished to Knies for the winner.

As Sportsnet noted, Knies became for the first Leafs player to complete a hat trick in overtime since Mats Sundin did it in 2006. Knies’ tremendous night earned him the game’s first star.

The Leafs will get a couple of days off before hosting the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, April 12, in an Original Six clash.

