3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-3 win over Edmonton Oilers feat. Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered Saturday night's clash against the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers with a 2-2 record in their previous four games, while the Oilers had won three of their last four before Thursday's shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Ultimately, it was the Maple Leafs who used a hot start and held on late in the third period to earn a 4-3 victory over the Oilers, improving their record to 31-19-2; Edmonton fell to 32-16-4.

The opening 20 minutes of play was an offensive clinic for the Maple Leafs, who scored three times in just over six minutes. The scoring was started by William Nylander, who tallied his 30th goal of the season.

Toronto's lead was increased to 2-0 thanks to a power-play goal by Matthew Knies, followed by another power-play goal, this time courtesy of Bobby McMann. The Leafs took their commanding lead into the dressing room after the horn sounded to signify the end of the first period.

The Oilers managed to halve the lead for the Maple Leafs midway through the second period, as defenseman Evan Bouchard scored his ninth goal of the season.

The Leafs soon restored their three-goal lead just 18 seconds into the third period thanks to Mitch Marner's 16th goal of the season. However, the Oilers refused to go away quietly, getting goals from Zach Hyman and Corey Perry to cut the deficit to a single goal.

But push as they would, the Oilers proved unable to secure the tying marker.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-3 win over Edmonton Oilers

#1. Matthew Knies

The young Leafs forward is truly coming into his own this season for Toronto and putting himself in the conversation of being counted among their more valuable players.

He tallied on the power play in the first period for the Maple Leafs, giving him 19 goals on the season so far and putting him on pace for a career-best 30 goals.

#2. Mitch Marner

Marner continues his incredible pace for the Maple Leafs this season, another player who is currently on track to reach a new career-high in points.

However, one downside to this is that the pending free agent could be pricing himself out of Toronto considering the major contracts that they already have on the books.

#3. Auston Matthews

The Maple Leafs' captain picked up a pair of assists as part of the win; his assist on Knies' first period goal was the 300th of his career.

