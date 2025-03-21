3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-3 win over New York Rangers feat. John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered Thursday night's game against the New York Rangers hoping to make it three consecutive victories and overtake the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Meanwhile, the Rangers need every point they can get as they are in danger of failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs dealt the Rangers a damaging 4-3 loss at Madison Square Garden; New York subsequently dropped to 33-31-6, while the Leafs improved to 42-24-3.

Toronto started the scoring thanks to a tally from John Tavares just past the midway point of the first period. The Rangers responded with a goal from Will Cuylle, only to have the Maple Leafs re-take the lead with 10 seconds left in the period from Bobby McMann.

New York responded yet again early in the second period, as sniper Artemi Panarin notched his 31st goal of the season. But just over three minutes later, Tavares scored for the second time in the game to put Toronto back on top; with a tally from Matthew Knies following soon after.

Knies' goal would eventually stand up as the game-winner; though the Rangers cut the lead to a single goal when Chris Kreider scored with 35 seconds remaining in regulation.

Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves for the Leafs in the win on the night, while Igor Shesterkin was victimized four times on 28 shots.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-2 win over New York Rangers

#1. John Tavares

The former Maple Leafs captain is making a strong case to land a lucrative new contract from Toronto this offseason, as he's playing on an expiring deal.

He continued his strong season on Thursday against the Rangers, scoring twice and increasing his total to 29; he also finished with a +2 rating while firing four shots on goal.

#2. William Nylander

Speaking of impressive seasons, Nylander continued with his strong outing against the Rangers.

He finished with a team-high +4 rating while adding a pair of assists.

#3. Bobby McMann

McMann also came through with a clutch performance for the Leafs.

Not only did he score and add an assist, but he finished with a +3 rating (second overall on the team behind Nylander) with four shots on goal.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to keep their winning momentum going when they take on the Nashville Predators next at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

