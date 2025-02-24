3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 5-2 win over Chicago Blackhawks feat. Nicholas Robertson

The Toronto Maple Leafs were less than 24 hours removed from their 6-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto when they took their show on the road for a matchup against the lowly Chicago Blackhawks.

Ultimately, the struggling Blackhawks and longtime Original Six rival proved to be no match for the Maple Leafs. Thanks to their 5-2 win, they improved their record to 35-20-2, while the Blackhawks dropped to 17-33-7.

The win also helped the Leafs overtake the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division with 72 points; the Panthers are at 71 points so far in the season.

The game started well enough for the Blackhawks, who took the 1-0 lead late in the first period after Teuvo Teravainen scored on the power-play, his 13th goal of the season; Chicago took their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

However, the Maple Leafs responded multiple times in the game's middle frame, getting a pair of goals from Nicholas Robertson along with another goal from Jake McCabe.

Late in the period, Philipp Kurashev scored his fifth goal, cutting Toronto's lead to one goal.

But the two-goal lead was restored in the third period thanks to the second tally of the season from defenseman Chris Tanev, followed by the third goal in two games from Pontus Holmberg.

Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll made 25 saves in a winning effort, while Chicago's Arvid Soderblom didn't fare as well, making 25 saves on the 29 shots that he faced.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 5-2 win over Chicago Blackhawks

#1. Nicholas Robertson

It was Robertson's night in Chicago, helping lead the Leafs to their second straight victory and second in less than 24 hours.

He scored twice, including capitalizing on a beautiful centering feed from former Blackhawks forward Max Domi:

Robertson also had five total shots.

#2. Pontus Holmberg

He's picking up quite the scoring touch for the Maple Leafs, who will absolutely benefit from the depth scoring.

His goal in the third period now gives him three goals in his last two games; he also finished the game with a +2 rating.

#3. Max Domi

Appearing against his former club, the newly re-signed Maple Leafs forward racked up a pair of assists, including his pass to Robertson all alone in front of the net during the second period.

