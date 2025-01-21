3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 5-3 win over Tampa Bay Lightning feat. Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat their fierce division rivals Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday to improve to 30-16-2 while the Lightning fell to 25-17-3.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews opened the scoring, tallying in his fourth consecutive game with his 19th goal of the season; his was the only goal of the opening 20 minutes of play.

The offense began to pick up in the second period. William Nylander and Matthew Knies scored for the Maple Leafs, while Nick Paul tallied for the Bolts as Toronto took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

While Darren Raddysh cut the Leafs' lead to a single goal with his third of the season just before the midway point of the third period, the Leafs responded with Matthew Knies' second of the night.

Refusing to go away, Nick Paul tallied on the power-play for the Lightning, once again making it a one-goal game. But the Leafs iced the contest with Mitch Marner's empty net goal.

Jonas Johansson got the start in net for the Lightning and made 23 saves, while Joseph Woll stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 5-3 win over Tampa Bay Lightning

#1 Matthew Knies

A young player on the Leafs who's truly coming into his own, Knies is giving Toronto fans glimpses of what they envisioned when he was selected as the second-round Draft selection in 2021.

Not only did he demonstrate soft hands with his deke on his opening goal, but he also handily demonstrated his body strength by banging home a rebound in the third period while a pair of Lightning defenders attempted to fend him off the puck.

Knies finished with two goals and an assist.

#2 Mitch Marner

Another Toronto Maple Leafs player with three points on the night, Marner continued to add to his already impressive point total for the season and continues to show that he's one of the game's most talented players.

The only downside of his career-high point pace is that he could well be pricing himself out of Toronto, considering that he's a pending unrestricted free agent.

#3 Auston Matthews

The Maple Leafs captain has looked strong since his return to the lineup, picking up another goal and an assist.

The Leafs need him fully healthy down the stretch, and so far, his play has impressed since he was declared ready to return to action.

