3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 6-3 win over Calgary Flames feat. William Nylander 

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered Tuesday night's contest against the Calgary Flames at the famed and historic Scotiabank Saddledome, the third oldest venue in the National Hockey League, having won just one of their last four games.

Meanwhile, the Flames had split their last four games, and hoped to make it three wins in five games.

Ultimately, it was the Leafs who pulled out an exciting 6-3 victory thanks to a hat trick from William Nylander and improved to 32-19-2, while the Flames fell to 26-20-7.

There wasn't much scoring to speak of in the opening 20 minutes of play, as the Flames scored the only goal thanks to Matt Coronato's 14th tally of the season.

Trending

The second period was a barrage of offense, as both teams combined for six total goals. The Leafs took a 2-1 lead thanks to power-play goals from Nylander and John Tavares, only to have the Flames respond with a power-play goal of their own from Yegor Sharangovich.

Toronto then took a two-goal lead by goals from Bobby McMann and the second of the night from Nylander, taking their 4-2 lead into the second intermission.

Matthew Knies increased the lead for Toronto to 5-2, though the Flames once again inched closer with Joel Farabee's first goal with Calgary since being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers.

But Nylander completed the hat trick, his 33rd goal of the season, scored into the empty net with goaltender Dustin Wolf on the bench for an extra attacker.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 6-3 win over Calgary Flames

#1. William Nylander

The offensive catalyst for the Maple Leafs as part of their victory, Nylander increased his team-leading goal scoring total to 33 with second-career hat trick.

Expand Tweet

Ironically, his first-career hat trick came exactly eight years ago on February 4, 2017.

Nylander is in the first season of a hefty eight-year extension that he signed last year, and he's making the most of it so far.

#2. Auston Matthews

The Maple Leafs captain hasn't been scoring goals at the level that saw him earn the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer with 69 last season, but he's still racking up the points.

He registered three assists as part of the exciting win over the Flames, increasing his season total to 23.

#3. Matthew Knies

A young Leafs forward coming into his own this season, he continued his hot streak with a goal and an assist.

He now has points in four of his last five games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback