3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 2-1 win over Toronto Maple Leafs feat. Kevin Lankinen

By Mike Whitaker
Modified Feb 09, 2025 04:14 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Vancouver Canucks entered Saturday night’s all-Canadian clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs hoping to build momentum, and they did just that after grinding out a gritty 2-1 victory in front of their home fans at Rogers Arena, improving to 26-18-11. The Maple Leafs fell to 33-20-2.

The Canucks suffered a setback in the first period when oft-injured goaltender Thatcher Demko left the game and was replaced by Kevin Lankinen. It's especially worriesome for the Canucks, as Demko missed all but one postseason game last spring as well as all of Training Camp, the pre-season, and the first several weeks of the regular season.

However, they managed to take a 1-0 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes of play, thanks to defenseman Filip Hronek’s third goal of the season.

also-read-trending Trending

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period until veteran Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly tied the game at 1-1 with just six seconds remaining. His sixth goal of the season set up a tense third period.

Just past the midway point of the final frame, Brock Boeser gave Vancouver the lead, scoring on the power play for his 18th goal of the season.

Despite heavy pressure late in regulation and pulling goaltender Joseph Woll for an extra attacker, the Leafs were unable to find the equalizer.

#1. Kevin Lankinen

The Canucks goaltender, who started the game as Demko’s backup, was called upon when Demko left due to injury.

He stepped up in relief, allowing only Rielly’s late second-period goal and finishing the contest with 21 saves on 22 shots.

#2. Brock Boeser

Coming through in the clutch, as he did many times during his career-best season last year, Boeser scored the game-winning goal on the power play in the third period.

In doing so, he tied now-former teammate J.T. Miller for 10th all-time in Canucks history with his 27th career game-winner.

#3. Filip Hronek

The steady Canucks defenseman, playing in the first season of a hefty contract extension rewarded to him in the offseason, made a key impact in the win over the Leafs.

Not only did he score Vancouver’s first goal of the game, but he also helped set up Boeser’s winner in the third period.

The Canucks don't play again until February 22 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
