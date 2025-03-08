3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-1 win over Minnesota Wild feat. Kevin Lankinen

The NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone for the Vancouver Canucks, who ultimatley decided not to trade Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson despite their names appearing in various rumors.

They found themselves matched up on a Friday night against the visiting Minnesota Wild, who were tied for third place in the Central Division with the Colorado Avalanche.

Ultimately, it was the Canucks picking up a valuable victory by a 3-1 final score and improving their record to 29-22-11; the Wild are now 36-23-4.

The scoring was opened by Vancouver's Elias Pettersson late in the opening period of play, as he tallied on the power-play to give the Canucks the 1-0 lead. For Pettersson, it was his 12th goal of the season.

Vancouver would take their 1-0 lead into the first intermission, and following a scoreless second period, into the second intermission as well, setting up a tense third period.

The Wild seized on their opportunity just before the midway point of the final frame, scoring a power-play goal thanks to Brock Faber and knotting the score at 1-1. But the Canucks had the answer, re-taking the lead with just under four minutes remaining after Kiefer Sherwood tallied his 14th goal.

The Wild pulled goaltender Filip Gustavsson late in regulation for a sixth skater, but to no avail. The Canucks sealed the win after Teddy Blueger scored into the vacated net, capping the scoring.

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-1 win over Minnesota Wild

#1. Kevin Lankinen

This is the kind of performance that the Canucks need out of their de facto starting goaltender, especially thanks to the uncertainty surrounding the health of regular starter Thatcher Demko.

Lankinen was extremely sharp all night for Vancouver, turning aside 37 of 38 shots the Wild fired his way; he made six saves on Marcus Johansson, four on Marco Rossi, and three of four attempts from Brock Faber.

#2. Brock Boeser

Sticking with the Canucks at least through the end of the season, Boeser played like a forward who can be confident in his situation for the time being.

He was all over the ice for Vancouver, registering an assist while also dishing out a pair of hits.

#3. Filip Hronek

Playing in the first season of a lengthy contract extension, the Canucks got what they needed from Hronek against the Wild.

He came through with a pair of assists, including on the game-winning goal by Sherwood; he also finished a +1 with a blocked shot.

