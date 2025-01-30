3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-1 win over Nashville Predators feat. Thatcher Demko

The Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators renewed their rivalry on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville in a rematch of last season's opening round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Vancouver Canucks were attempting to secure their third straight win, while the Predators had won three of their last four games. But, like in last year's postseason, the Canucks emerged out on top. Vancouver earned a 3-1 victory over the Predators, improving to 23-17-10, while Nashville fell to 18-24-7.

Both teams traded goals in the opening 20 minutes. The Canucks found the back of the net first, thanks to Nils Hoglander's fourth goal of the season, only for the Predators to knot the score at 1-1 minutes later, courtesy of Tommy Novak's eighth goal, as the first period came to a close.

Trending

The Canucks wouldn't have to wait long for their next goal, though, as Linus Karlsson scored his first of the season 1:28 into the second period. It eventually turned out to be the game-winner.

Neither team scored for the rest of the period and for most of the third period. Although the Predators fought furiously to tie the score late in regulation, they were unable to do so. Pius Suter then capped the scoring with an empty-net goal, sealing the win for the Canucks.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko was strong, making 31 saves on 32 shots fired his way by the Predators, who got 19 saves from goaltender Juuse Saros in a losing effort.

Three most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-1 win over Nashville Predators

#1 Thatcher Demko

Since his return to action, Demko has battled inconsistency and hasn't played up to snuff. However, he turned in a vintage performance that the Canucks had grown accustomed to seeing throughout last season, making 31 saves and holding off some of Nashville's more potent offensive players.

He stopped all five shots faced from Filip Forsberg, as well as four from Roman Josi and two from Steven Stamkos. Demko made a critical save in the third period on a shorthanded breakaway attempt from Gustav Nyquist that would have tied the score at 2-2:

Expand Tweet

#2 Linus Karlsson

The 25-year-old center, playing his ninth NHL contest, picked up a memento he will remember for the rest of his life, scoring his first goal in the competition.

Expand Tweet

His goal not only broke the scoreless tie in the second period but also turned out to be the game-winner for the Vancouver Canucks.

#3 Quinn Hughes

The Vancouver Canucks captain, who has had to oversee some drama in the Vancouver locker room between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, had a productive night with a pair of assists and a +2 rating.

He was also tied for the team lead with teammate Tyler Myers, with 24:36 of total ice time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback