3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-2 win over Anaheim Ducks feat. Kevin Lankinen

The Vancouver Canucks entered Wednesday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks in desperate need of a victory, having won only a single one of their last five outings, which included a 5-2 loss to the Ducks on February 27.

Meanwhile, the Ducks were hoping to maintain their momentum in their quest to end their playoff drought.

Ultimately, it was the Cancuks who pulled out an important 3-2 victory, improving their record to 28-22-11 while the Ducks fell to 27-27-7.

It was the Ducks who found the back of the net first just past the midway point of the opening 20 minutes of play thanks to Sam Colangelo's third goal of the season; Anaheim took their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Canucks then managed to grab the lead in the game's middle frame thanks to goals from Jake DeBrusk and Teddy Blueger; they were their 22nd and sixth goals of the season, respectively.

Carson Soucey got in on the fun, scoring a late goal for the Canucks to push their lead to 3-1 before the second period ended.

The Ducks wouldn't go away without a fight, as Brian Dumoulin scored his second of the season to pull his club back to within a single goal. But despite a late push, they proved unable to get the equalizer.

Both John Gibson and Lukas Dostal played for the Ducks; Gibson was hurt and had to be replaced after a collision in the crease with Vancouver's Drew O'Connor. Meanwhile, Kevin Lankinen made 14 saves on 16 shots and picked up the victory.

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 3-2 win over Anaheim Ducks

#1. Kevin Lankinen

Right now, the starting job appears to belong to Lankinen thanks to the uncertainty surrounding the status of Thatcher Demko.

Lankinen was sharp against the Ducks, turning aside several key opportunities including three shots from Mason MacTavish and two from Brett Leason.

#2. Filip Hronek

One of the leaders of the Canucks defense, Hronek came through with a big performance in the win against the Ducks.

Despite finishing with a -2 rating, he factored into the scoring by tying a team-high two assists on the night.

#3. Teddy Blueger

Not typically relied upon for offense, Blueger came through in the clutch for the Canucks with a goal and a +2 rating along with two shots on goal.

He also blocked a pair of shots from the Ducks.

