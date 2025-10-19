3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 4-3 win over Washington Capitals ft. Thatcher Demko

The Vancouver Canucks held on to beat the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon at the Capital One Arena. With the win, the Canucks extended their winning streak to three games.Elias Pettersson notched his first goal of the season to open the scoring less than a minute into the game. Tyler Myers, Kiefer Sherwood (PPG), and Teddy Blueger scored the others for the Canucks.Meanwhile, Ryan Leonard (PPG), Jakob Chychrun, and John Carlson scored for the Capitals. The Caps came back from a 4-0 deficit, but were unable to close the gap in the third period. The Canucks lost Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Filip Chytil to injury early in the game.So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from their win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon.3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from win over Washington Capitals#3 Conor GarlandThe Vancouver Canucks got a solid outing from Conor Garland. The forward stepped up on Sunday, notching two assists in the game. In particular, Garland’s assist on Pettersson’s first of the season was crucial.Here’s a look at the goal:Garland one a quick battle along the boards and dished to Pettersson. The Canucks’ top scorer did not miss, putting the club up early. Garland skated in over 22 minutes across 26 shifts, notching four shots on goal, one block, and one hit.His efforts earned Garland the game’s second star.#2 Teddy BluegerTeddy Blueger got the game-winner for the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. His performance stood out, as he skated over 18 minutes across 24 shifts.But it was his goal that made the difference on Sunday. Here’s a look:Blueger made the Capitals pay for the turnover in their end. He picked up the loose puck and drilled it home to make the 4-0 at the time. It was a fortuitous goal as the Capitals scored three times to close the gap.#1 Thatcher DemkoThatcher Demko looks like he’s back to his Vezina Trophy nominee self. On Sunday, Demko made 28 saves on 31 shots. He shut the door in the third period, as the Capitals pushed to tie the game.Overall, Demko has been the backbone of the Canucks’ current winning streak. Demko’s solid goaltending has given the Canucks the confidence that seemed absent last season.The Canucks will be back in action on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the PPG Paints Arena.