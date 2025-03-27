3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 5-2 win over New York Islanders feat. Kiefer Sherwood 

The Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders are both in a fight for their playoff lives to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last season, the Canucks were the top team in the Pacific Division, while the Islanders finished third in the Metropolitan.

Wednesday night's game at UBS Arena carried massive implications, and it was the Canucks who ultimately emerged on top with a 5-1 victory. Their win improved their record to 36-24-12 while the Islanders dropped to 32-29-10; the Canucks kept their playoff hopes mathematically alive and are now within three points of a Wild Card spot.

After neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, they both combined for five second-period goals. The Canucks broke the ice thanks to a goal from Kiefer Sherwood, only to see the Islanders respond with a pair of goals from Casey Cizikas and Tony DeAngelo.

Vancouver then hit right back with tallies from Aatu Raty and Derek Forbort to re-take the lead. They wouldn't lose it, as they scored twice more in the third period thanks to Teddy Blueger and the second goal of the night from Sherwood, his 17th of the season in what is his first campaign with Vancouver.

Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko had another strong performance, stopping 26 of 28 shots for the victory. Meanwhile, the Islanders yanked starter Ilya Sorokin after he allowed four goals on 19 shots; he was replaced by Marcus Hogberg, who stopped all five shots he faced.

3 most impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 5-2 win over New York Islanders

#1. Kiefer Sherwood

The first-year Canucks forward had already established a new career-high in goals with 15 coming into Wednesday's game.

He increased that total to 17 with his pair of goals while adding an assist; he also finished +3.

#2. Thatcher Demko

Playing in just his second game since Feb. 8, Demko earned his second consecutive victory as he works to re-establish himself as the starter between the pipes.

He stopped 26 of 28 shots, including five shots from Pierre Engvall, four from Anders Lee, and three of four shots from DeAngelo.

#3 Drew O'Connor

Still getting acclimated to the Canucks after being acquired earlier in the month from the Pittsburgh Penguins, O'Connor played a key role in his club's major win over the Islanders.

He racked up a pair of assists while also finishing with a +2 rating.

The Vancouver Canucks will be in action again when they face the Colombus Blue Jackets next at Nationwide Arena on Friday.

